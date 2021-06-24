| 16.7°C Dublin

Sharon Stone is right about Meryl Streep –there should be room for more than one great actress in Hollywood

Sharon Stone thinks there are many actresses as good as Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep has been nominated for an Oscar 21 times

Tanya Sweeney

For some reason, Hollywood has always loved a good old woman-on-woman feud. Bette Davis and Joan Crawford’s acidic rivalry became the stuff of legend and lasted several decades. 

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey, Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor… apparently we, the showbiz-consuming public, love the dust kicked up by a good catfight.

But in the post-MeToo era, girl-on-girl bitching lost its sheen in Hollywood. Once upon a time, the feuds were often marked by women fighting over men. More recently, they appear to be warring over opportunities.

