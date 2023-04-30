Shane Ross: Shooting the messenger in Niall Collins affair is a shameful tactic not worthy of senior politicians

For the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to dismiss Dáil questions about the junior minister is troubling

Niall Collins is Fianna Fáil royalty. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Shane Ross

Ireland’s favourite blood sport has been booming. The number of fallen ministers has been mushrooming.