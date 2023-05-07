Shane Ross: King Charles can be hailed in Ireland as a healer, not an adversary
Coronation is another stepping stone on road to Irish reconciliation as throne is taken by a man who has shown an extraordinary ability to forgive after the IRA killed his great-uncle
Shane Ross
Back in 1995 I bowed formally and shook Prince Charles’s hand at a British Embassy party in Dublin. We spoke for a few short moments, observing the usual pleasantries. When the late Treasa Davison, presenter of RTÉ’s Playback, a woman with a waspish humour, heard about the encounter she wittily dismissed it as “one chinless wonder greeting another”.