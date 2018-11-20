Shane Phelan: 'Just as revealing clothing is not a sign of consent, neither is a woman's use of dating websites'
The story of Tinder rapist Patrick Nevin is a cautionary tale for anyone involved in the online dating scene. Thousands of Irish people use the popular app and other similar online services.
While it is true some are after 'no strings attached' encounters, others just want to meet new people and to see whether romance will blossom. Just as revealing clothing or underwear cannot be seen as a sign of consent, neither can a woman's use of Tinder.
However, Nevin (37) clearly did not see things that way.