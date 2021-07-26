| 21.1°C Dublin

Shaming frightened people won’t win over vaccine sceptics

Allison Morris

Online influencers would be better at getting message across

Return Lorraine Simpson with her passport and Covid travel passport prior to checking in for her flight (Photo: Gerry Mooney)

Looking through the weekend newspapers, it is clear there is pressure building on the unvaccinated, using the stick rather than the carrot approach, with vaccine passports clearly going to be a feature of all our lives very soon.

I am grateful to be double jabbed, thankful for the scientists that have saved millions of people by creating vaccines in record time as the global pandemic brought our world to a standstill.

A positive fall-out of the pandemic is that it has made science sexy and I would hope has encouraged a new generation to consider the sciences as a future career.

