Shadow of US Capitol attack can fall across our democracy

A garda holds back Sinn Féin's Aengus Ó Snodaigh and protesters at Government Buildings in 2010. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Philip Ryan

Ireland was in a dark place on November 22, 2010. The economy collapsed, unemployment was soaring and we were days away from the announcement of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

There was a lot of anger with the majority focused on the failings of the Fianna Fáil/Green Party government led by Brian Cowen. Protests around Leinster House and Government Buildings had become the norm. The vast majority were peaceful.

However, on this particular day, things turned nasty. A group of around 50 protesters led by Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh pushed their way through the gates of Government Buildings and angrily confronted gardaí and military police tasked with protecting our democratic institutions.

