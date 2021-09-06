September 11, the day the world stopped turning

To paraphrase Dickens, it was the worst of times, it was the worst of times.

Four planes. Two thousand nine hundred and ninety-seven victims. And a world that would never be the same again.

9/11 was the ultimate ‘where were you’ moment of modern times.

If a previous generation marked their milestone by the JFK assassination in November 1963, the airborne attacks on the World Trade Centre twenty years ago this week became our terrible hour when the world stopped turning.

Gazing upon the line from Virgil’s Aeneid adorning the 9/11 memorial museum a few years ago – “No day shall erase you from the memory of time” – it was a harrowing reminder of life’s impermanence and uncertainty.

“What is the reason I was saved?” asked Brian Clark, one of only 18 people on the 84th floor of the South Tower to escape.

“After going through something like we did, all you can do is try to live your best life from day to day and move forward with gratitude.”

It was a day that spawned ten thousand stories – trauma, mystery, courage and heroism among them.

One of those stories was the strangest knitting together of an Irish family in a horrific twist of fate far, far stranger than fiction.

Ruth Clifford McCourt and her four-year-old daughter, Juliana, on what was to have been a surprise trip from Boston to Disneyland, found themselves trapped on the hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 that was flown into the south tower.

Meanwhile, her brother Ron was on his way to a business meeting in the World Trade Centre when the building was hit.

In a catastrophe of falling debris and carnage, he helped an injured woman to shelter, beneath the flaming wreckage plummeting from the skies.

“There was fuel vapour everywhere and this woman came walking out of the fog.”

Back in Cork, their other brother John was, like much of the world, transfixed by the unfolding outrage on television, little realising that his siblings were together entwined right in the heart of the horror.

“To most people, it was just two planes crashing into the towers. But to us, it was Ruth and Juliana.”

It would be twelve months until Ruth was identified by her dental records, and three years until Juliana’s remains were identified using DNA.

As I watched transfixed all of that fateful day, memories of my one J1 summer working as a waiter at Windows On The World on the 107th floor of the North Tower flooded my brain.

Hailed as “the most spectacular restaurant in the world”, critic Gael Greene said “you feel like the ruler of some extraordinary universe where hate and fear are invisible.” Prophetic words.

Though memories of his sister Ruth and little Juliana are always in Ron Clifford’s thoughts, the past is another country: “You have a life to live, you can’t shut down and live in the past.

"If I have a message, it is ‘move forward’.”