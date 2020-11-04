| 3.4°C Dublin

Senan Molony: ‘Surely there has been no nobler, more wronged Irish politician since Parnell’

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Senan Molony

Somewhere, deep down, part of Leo Varadkar probably relished the delivery of his stag-at-bay act, haughty above the baying curs.

Summoning up as much wounded indignation and personal hurt as possible, but overlaying it all with a magnificent degree of tonal control, surely there has been no more wronged Irish politician since Parnell?

He could only tell the plain and unvarnished truth  , knowing his motivations were the highest and most noble, and then put up with the  Varadkar-baiting he knew would come from the pygmies opposite.

