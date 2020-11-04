Senan Molony: ‘Surely there has been no nobler, more wronged Irish politician since Parnell’

Somewhere, deep down, part of Leo Varadkar probably relished the delivery of his stag-at-bay act, haughty above the baying curs.

Summoning up as much wounded indignation and personal hurt as possible, but overlaying it all with a magnificent degree of tonal control, surely there has been no more wronged Irish politician since Parnell?

He could only tell the plain and unvarnished truth , knowing his motivations were the highest and most noble, and then put up with the Varadkar-baiting he knew would come from the pygmies opposite.

It was not about he, as Tánaiste, going to the trouble of obtaining a second copy of a document – having read, absorbed and then shredded the first – and then leaking that document, marked ‘Confidential and Not for Circulation’, to a friend who had no entitlement to it.

No, it was instead about doing what is best for General Practice in Ireland. “I want to share with the House my motivations throughout. I am a doctor by training and a qualified General Practitioner. So is my father.

“I grew up over the shop… his surgery in Blanchardstown…” Don’t hit me with the under-sixes of the nation in my arms.

“You seem to want to paint yourself as a victim,” said Aodhán Ó Riordáin, showing he is not slow on the uptake. He poured scorn on the Fine Gael leader’s emphasis on the importance of informal contacts in Government, and how whole countries sometimes exchanged secret “non-papers” in order to grease the wheels of progress. He was comparing a grubby leak to patient behind-the-scenes work on the Northern Ireland peace process, said the Labour man.

“I want to ask you about your relationship with Maitiú Ó Tuathail…” Ó Riordáin went on.

He elicited that there had been three contacts between them over the weekend as the story was breaking. Leo was checking details of the chronology. On the last occasion “he contacted me, asking if the NAGP should issue a statement or not, and I said that was up to him”. So he had been chatting to him, pounced Attorney Ó Riordáin? “Chatting, no – piecing together my recollection,” said Leo.

“There are friends and there are friends,” he added. “We are not close friends. He is the type of friend I would meet two or three times a year, at a drinks, or in a social circle. We are not best mates, or anything like that.”

Later, to Mattie McGrath, who mentioned a photograph taken “at a certain march”, Mr Varadkar sighed: “We all know the innuendo here. I know it is being said, and it is not true.”

But what then of triumphant boasts from the confidential leak recipient about Leo’s ability to deliver?

“He is over-egging it. A person who is known to me, who made out that he is closer to me,” and there was no cock-crow of betrayal suddenly echoing raucously around the chamber, because the betrayed one was Leo, as everyone surely knew by now.

“I’m not trying to make out that I am a victim,” Leo said, creating the distinct impression of a Donald Trump denial.

And, for the day that was in it, he managed to whistle up some of the latter’s defiance. He had been trying to “make general practice viable again". And the deal was Mega.

Some will also have heard faint echoes of Richard Nixon’s ‘Checkers speech’, a famous apologetic triumph. Whatever about the other gifts, Nixon wasn’t giving back the little puppy to which his children were now devoted.

And Leo wasn’t giving anything away either.