Senan Molony: On Bloomsday, evidence mounts that James Joyce put the Easter Rising into Ulysses of 1904
Senan Molony
Did James Joyce reflect the Easter Rising in Ulysses, even though it’s set in 1904?
Latest Comment
Kathy Donaghy: Even when disaster clips our wings, hope continues to soar above it
Denise Charlton: Pride is needed more than ever to give equality to all
Martina Devlin: Welcoming Big Tech makes sense but let's call a halt to allowing more power-sapping data centres
John Connell: The Leaving Cert is not the end – I flunked English, but still pursued a career in writing
Senan Molony: On Bloomsday, evidence mounts that James Joyce put the Easter Rising into Ulysses of 1904
Ellen Coyne: Investing the budget surplus in life-saving climate justice would be an unpopular but brave decision
Gerard O’Regan: Polish mum cherishes freedoms but fears for the future
Suzanne Crowe: Vaping industry is aping the same lies we heard from Big Tobacco all those years ago
Roslyn Dee: Elderly victims of the Troubles deserved to be remembered as much as the young
Tanya Sweeney: Elliot Page’s book may be full of juicy Hollywood revelations, but it’s essential reading for much more than that
Top Stories
My fiancé lied to me about going to a strip club — then I found out his lap dances cost as much as my wedding dress
Inside Kilkenny's fairytale castle that fell down three times - before becoming a magical wedding venue
Tara Mines owner at odds with State over criticisms in flood investigation report
‘We can feel people’s frustration, their anger’ – 400 ATU Sligo students must find new place to live as accommodation closes
Latest NewsMore
Sussexes’ Spotify deal ends after Meghan’s podcast is not renewed for new season
Why underrated Cincinnati is the place to pursue your American dream
The best TV to watch this weekend: Black Mirror returns in a much scarier real world
Killian Phillips says Ireland’s U-21s are ready to face Ukraine in Austrian friendly
My fiancé lied to me about going to a strip club — then I found out his lap dances cost as much as my wedding dress
The Flash review: There’s an air of desperation to this tacky and overblown DC spin-off
‘I lost my dad when I was 12 – now I ask myself did I really know him at all?’
Martina Devlin: Welcoming Big Tech makes sense but let's call a halt to allowing more power-sapping data centres
John Connell: The Leaving Cert is not the end – I flunked English, but still pursued a career in writing
Mother and partner jailed in England for torturing Alfie Steele (9) to death