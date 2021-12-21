| 5°C Dublin

Self-isolating at Christmas: ‘The first few days were tough – I just wanted my mam to bring me a flat 7Up’

Rachel Farrell has been through the mill, but her Covid symptoms are now on the decline and she is looking forward to spending Christmas Day with loved ones. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

THE weekend started out as normal for this time of year. There was a little bit of a headache from the night before’s festivities, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Despite our small group recording negative antigen tests before meeting up, I got a text to say I was a close contact – unfortunately not too unusual for the times we’re living in either. I limited my contacts and went about my business.

