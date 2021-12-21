Self-isolating at Christmas: ‘The first few days were tough – I just wanted my mam to bring me a flat 7Up’

THE weekend started out as normal for this time of year. There was a little bit of a headache from the night before’s festivities, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Despite our small group recording negative antigen tests before meeting up, I got a text to say I was a close contact – unfortunately not too unusual for the times we’re living in either. I limited my contacts and went about my business.

Three days later, I woke up and knew something was off. I was tossing and turning the night before, too hot in the bed, and woke up with a sore throat. I was exhausted for no reason, but the antigen was still negative. I avoided my housemates and went to bed.

The next morning, I remember thinking if I didn’t have Covid, then there was something else seriously wrong.

Sure enough, two pink lines showed up on the antigen test, and again on another. This was confirmed by a PCR, and one contact-tracing call later I was given a date for freedom – the day before Christmas Eve.

Unlike the novelty of Lockdown 1.0, my time in my room so far has not included online yoga or finishing 10 books in a week. For days one to five, I barely had enough energy to eat my dinner or leave my bed.

I’m 23 and was unfortunately hit with every symptom on the list: extreme fatigue, a cough, body aches and tingly arms. I lost my taste and smell too.

The first few days were really tough, especially when all you want is your mam to bring you a bowl of stew and a flat 7Up while you’re in bed.

I felt isolated and drained, crying on the phone to my boyfriend and family. The uncertainty of what the virus brings added another layer of anxiety – each day I seemed to wake up with a new symptom, and I didn’t know what the next day would hold.

Despite all of this, my first thought was that I only had half my Christmas shopping done. There was no way I was going to rush into town on Christmas Eve to finish it after being laid low with the virus.

Thank God for An Post and speedy Irish businesses. I have so far managed to get everything on my list online, bar one helping hand from a family member.

Now that I’m coming to the other side of it, I’ve felt the boredom kick in, especially at the weekend. My attention span seems to have gone out the window, and I could barely make it through The Holiday, or my trusty Real Housewives franchises.

One thing I have had time and energy to do is reflect on the year gone by and think about what I want to do in 2022.

It was a nice feeling to open my journal and see my list from last year. Despite all the challenges 2021 brought, I was surprised to see I achieved three out of my five goals – a nice balance if you ask me.

If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that I know who will be there for me when times are hard. I have received the kindest messages from people, and genuine compassion from loved ones.

It’s been really uplifting and reassuring. If there is one thing I will be taking into 2022, it’s that kindness doesn’t cost a cent.

Surprisingly, I didn’t have the dreaded silly season FOMO.

A lot of my peers had begun cancelling plans in the lead up to Christmas already, with the rise in cases and new restrictions at the forefront of their thoughts.

Of course, you want to see every friend under the sun for a mulled wine catch-up, but Christmas is a busy and sometimes overwhelming period for people.

Anyone I really wanted to see I can reschedule with in the new year.

I’m almost at the end of my isolation period and thankfully I’m on the mend. My flu-like symptoms are gone, the cough is easing and my naps are getting shorter every day.

I’m counting down the days until I can leave my bedroom, and more importantly spend quality time with my family this Christmas.

I don’t care that I’ve missed out on a few social events or that I am not as organised for Christmas as I'd like to be. I don’t mind that there’s a chance my dinner won’t taste 100pc right (and that’s not down to my dad’s cooking!).

All I want to do is hug my loved ones and catch up outside a FaceTime screen.

I know many people won’t be as fortunate and will end up spending this Christmas in isolation.

But Christmas is just one day, and if we can make it to the other side of isolation, we’re some of the lucky ones.