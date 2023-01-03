| 12.7°C Dublin

Selena Gomez just did single women a massive favour – with a little help from an unlikely friend

Beth Ashley

Yesterday, Selena Gomez uploaded a post to Instagram showing her spending New Years Eve with friends (and married couple) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz. She teased that the three had become romantically involved, captioning the post “fine call us a throuple” and hashtagging #foreverplusone.

The post has already received more than two million likes and thousands of comments from fans. But while it might not seem like a huge revelation to hang out with your friends on New Years Eve, Gomez is poking fun at the long-held (and completely false) narrative that it’s sad to be single, and pitiable to hang out with your coupled-up pals all the time. And in the process, she’s dismantling some of that unnecessary shame that comes with tagging along to your friends’ dates while you’re unattached.

