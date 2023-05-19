Sean O Grady: The real ‘near-catastrophic’ car crash is Meghan and Harry’s PR campaign

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Reuters© REUTERS

Sean O'GradyUK Independent

“Near catastrophic car crash”. That’s how a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan described an incident , in which the paparazzi is alleged to have pursued the pair after they left the Women of Vision Awards in New York City.