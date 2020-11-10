| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Séamus Woulfe has law and Constitution on his side while meal is made of golf dinner saga

Fionnán Sheahan

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe Photo: PA Expand

Close

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe Photo: PA

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe Photo: PA

PA

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe Photo: PA

LET the public flogging begin. Set up the stocks outside Leinster House. Bring the tomatoes to throw at Séamus Woulfe.

The main opposition party has already decided where it stands.

Sinn Féin wants him gone.

Privacy