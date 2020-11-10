LET the public flogging begin. Set up the stocks outside Leinster House. Bring the tomatoes to throw at Séamus Woulfe.

The main opposition party has already decided where it stands.

Sinn Féin wants him gone.

The party’s justice spokesperson Martin Kenny says it is "not a desirable, or frankly tenable, situation for a Supreme Court judge to remain in office if he does not enjoy the confidence of the Chief Justice or his colleagues".

Deputy Kenny has appointed himself as judge, jury and executioner.

Except it’s not that simple.

Séamus Woulfe is a Supreme Court judge, yes. He is held to a higher level of standards, scrutiny and study, yes.

He is also a citizen of this State and has the same rights as everyone else.

In his case, as a judge in the highest court in the land, Justice Woulfe’s position carries greater protections under the Constitution. Article 35.4 of Bunreacht na hÉireann is quite clear.

“A judge of the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, or the High Court shall not be removed from office except for stated misbehaviour or incapacity, and then only upon resolutions passed by Dáil Éireann and by Seanad Éireann calling for his removal.”

To be sacked from his job, the Oireachtas has to show he has misbehaved or is incapable of carrying out his role.

His fellow judges have arbitrarily decided they cannot sit with him on the bench.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke says it is his “personal view” the judge should go, given what he described as the “irreparable damage” caused by the controversy over Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Justice Clarke has given his verdict but he doesn’t have the authority to adjudicate on the matter.

Justice Woulfe not only has the Constitutional protection but also has the conclusion of a report by former chief justice Susan Denham, who was commissioned by her successor Justice Clarke to review the matter.

"In the reviewer's opinion, based on the evidence and submissions she has received, she is of the view that Mr Justice Woulfe did nothing involving impropriety such as would justify calls for his resignation from office. Such a step would be unjust and disproportionate," she concluded.

Justice Woulfe claims he was exonerated by this report, which did not call for his resignation. However, the publication of the transcript of his interview with Ms Denham caused consternation as he criticised the Government and the media over the handling of the ‘Golfgate’ affair.

Within political and legal circles there is a view the opinions he expressed have tipped his case over the line for Justice Clarke.

Ms Denham recommended the Chief Justice resolve the matter "by way of informal resolution".

The informal resolution has now become extremely formal and has now been passed over to the Government in the form of a constitutional crisis, conundrum and calamity.

Attorney General Paul Gallagher advised the Cabinet of the “serious constitutional issues that now arise” and the Government agreed it will “continue to reflect on these issues”. In other words, they’ll now try to find a way out.

The Coalition is in an invidious position. The new Government appointed Justice Woulfe, the outgoing attorney general, to the Supreme Court in July, so the Cabinet was satisfied of his character, judgment and expertise at that point.

The separation of powers and the sanctity of the independence of the judiciary must also be upheld. The Government cannot afford to create a precedent here of a judge being removed due to public outrage. That’s a slippery slope and a factor Justice Woulfe has identified himself.

Balancing the potential for damage to the judiciary with the implications for the independence of individual judges due to pressure from fellow judges, Justice Woulfe said he had thought very deeply and taken extensive advice from a number of people.

“I have come to the conclusion that I should not resign,” he said.

Justice Woulfe is digging in and has no place to go other than continuing with that strategy. He has little choice as the 58-year-old is being asked to give up a lucrative livelihood and pension for no other form of income. However, sources within the Coalition say they can’t do nothing.

"It’s truly unprecedented and if he does not resign there will be a resolution put down on impeachment. The Government can’t go against the Chief Justice who has kicked this back into the political arena,” a source said.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil reminded TDs of their constitutional function, if the matter ends up in impeachment proceedings before the Dáil and Seanad. The Ceann Comhairle warned TDs about any comments that “could give rise to a perception of bias”.

Sinn Féin TDs, in particular, should take note as Martin Kenny’s utterances certainly indicate he does not come with an open mind.

Going down the impeachment route will not be relished within Leinster House.

“The politicians don’t want anything to do with this anyway,” a veteran Fine Gael figure noted.

What exactly Justice Woulfe’s offence is here is quite the question. No law was broken. The evidence against him is flimsy to say the least.

An impeachment would be quite a long drawn-out affair and would have to be handled extremely carefully by the Houses of the Oireachtas.

When sound-biting politicians are involved, that’s not so easy.

Even if it reaches a vote in the Dáil and Seanad, a number of TDs and senators would likely have to recuse themselves from the vote, either due to a conflict of interest or perception of bias.

Justice Woulfe is being asked to pay a far higher price for his attendance at the infamous golf dinner than those in the political space.

Dara Calleary did resign as Agriculture Minister and six senators lost the whip in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but none of them lost their jobs. Phil Hogan’s resignation as European Commissioner followed controversy over his movements in the country.

An apology is all that was offered by the captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society in whose constituency the event took place. Independent TD Noel Grealish, one of the chief organisers, says he realised his error of judgment and he sincerely apologises.

That’s alright so. Carry on.

The Galway West TD will continue to vote with the Government in the Dáil with no reprimand from the Coalition or Oireachtas.

The hope now within Government is Justice Woulfe decides to stand aside.

He has shown no appetite for compromise thus far. After fending off the professional pressure of his colleagues, it’s unclear political pressure will make much of a difference.

The judiciary have already made a meal out of this affair so the politicians want to avoid ending up turning it into a complete dog’s dinner.