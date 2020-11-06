| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seamus Heaney was no ordinary poet and Joe Biden is no ordinary man as their words provide hope and reason

John Connell

Nobel Prize-winning poet, playwright and author Seamus Heaney. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Close

Nobel Prize-winning poet, playwright and author Seamus Heaney. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Nobel Prize-winning poet, playwright and author Seamus Heaney. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Nobel Prize-winning poet, playwright and author Seamus Heaney. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It’s not every day that a US presidential candidate quotes an Irish poet in the lead up to the most hotly contested election in living memory. But then Seamus Heaney was no ordinary poet and Joe Biden is no ordinary man.

It is 25 years since that Derry-born poet won the Nobel prize and changed the face of literature forever. It’s 25 years since the world celebrated a poet who spoke to the small and large things of life and it is 25 years since a young boy (myself) fell in love with a man who became a myth.

So what was it that droveBiden and his team to quote Heaney to examine that we must go back, back to Mossbawn, back to Bellaghy, back to the childhood fields and the door’s into the dark.

Privacy