Seamus Heaney was no ordinary poet and Joe Biden is no ordinary man as their words provide hope and reason

It’s not every day that a US presidential candidate quotes an Irish poet in the lead up to the most hotly contested election in living memory. But then Seamus Heaney was no ordinary poet and Joe Biden is no ordinary man.

It is 25 years since that Derry-born poet won the Nobel prize and changed the face of literature forever. It’s 25 years since the world celebrated a poet who spoke to the small and large things of life and it is 25 years since a young boy (myself) fell in love with a man who became a myth.

So what was it that droveBiden and his team to quote Heaney to examine that we must go back, back to Mossbawn, back to Bellaghy, back to the childhood fields and the door’s into the dark.

The Heaneys were farming people, close to the earth, and rooted in the local. It was a world so many of us could understand for it was a world we too inhabited in this largely agrarian nation. This was a world, as John McGahern rightly said, almost in the 19th century until the 1970s.

It was a world that would shape Heaney’s first collection Death of a Naturalist and a wellspring from which he would draw upon the rest of his life.

Indeed in later collections such as Wintering Out, Heaney was to talk of the importance of place to his work.

That place and landscape were part of a cultural landscape he had created and although his poems were rooted in Ireland and place and place names, they were also in the English language and so, of course, accessible to anyone in that world.

Heaney’s gift in writing, I think now, was to take the ordinary and make it into the epic.

So it was that memories of turf and potato digging bring us all back to our rural roots but also present us with the notion of our own life choices.

Heaney does not take up the shovel, rather the pen. But it is not a flight from the land, nor a rebuke of tradition. Rather it is the creation of new work and a new way, one that holds the man as much as the pull of land has upon a farmer.

Digging was to be among Heaney’s most often-quoted and recited poems throughout his life and has rightly entered the canon of Irish literature.

It is, I think, poetry about being happy in one’s choices in life. Heaney does not mournfully look back at the road he did not take. He moves ever onward.

Politically aware and astute, Heaney, of course, grew up and lived through a time of great division on this island.

Born into a Catholic family, a minority amongst, a majority he did not court violence rather seeking again that the pen might address the tumult around him.

The conflict of the Troubles would be dealt with artistically by Heaney in poems such as Tollund Man and who can forget the line “the man-killing parishes” in that poem which evokes so much of what happened in that terrible time.

Heaney, however, had the ability to see all sides and though he famously remarked his passport was green (he had a British passport for the early part of his life) he managed to thread between the two worlds of Britain’s Ireland and Ireland’s Ireland.

In his essay The Frontier of Writing, Heaney talks eloquently of a night spent in Oxford at a college dinner in 1981.

It was the same night as Bobby Sands’ wake. In the essay – and to read Heaney’s essays – is to truly appreciate the genius of the man. We see the pull and conflict within him.

For he talks not about Sands’ act but rather the "corpse house” where the wake will happen and feels at odds to be in such an English place this night himself.

Perhaps it is this bridging of two worlds, this standing over and understanding two worlds that attracted Biden to Heaney’s words in his last campaign video before the election.

Biden has always been a man of bipartisanship, a man who has sought in the Lincolnian sense to preach to the better angels of our nature or rather to the better angels of the American nature.

Biden is not an orator like Obama and so in turning to the words of others he found a theme in Heaney’s famous The Cure at Troy play.

Heaney himself said that he was conscious of the fall of the apartheid regime in South Africa at the time of writing those famous lines.

The end of that regime was also to pass peacefully.

If America is to rebuild, to grow and to heal it needs not the rabble-rousing caused by extremism and the leans to the fringes we have seen over the last four years. It needs a moderation of the mind that reaches out across the parapet and over the ramparts of hate.

In Heaney, we learned to understand the mutual worlds of the interior and the exterior.

In Biden, we may find that too and for once in long time hope and history can indeed rhyme.

