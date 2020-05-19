| 13.3°C Dublin

Screening programmes face a delicate balancing act in a time of health crisis

Fiona Ness

Hiatus: BreastCheck decided to pause breast screening in March. Stock image Expand

As any woman who has had a mammogram will attest, it is an extremely intimate examination. It involves close contact between the woman and the radiographer as breast tissue is manipulated, sensitively nudged and pressed into providing a picture of what's going on beneath the skin.

But as we have all discovered over the last few months, close contact is a highly problematic thing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this in mind, BreastCheck, the National Screening Service's programme for women aged 50 to 68, took the decision in March to pause breast screening.