Scottish voters can shape the destiny of the UK… and Ireland’s future too

Tomorrow is the biggest voting day in England, Scotland and Wales, outside of a general election.

And for the first time since the late 1800s – when Gladstone was so sympathetic to Irish nationalism – these voting outcomes today have the potential to impact Ireland north and south in the future.

Voting for 129 deputies in Scotland’s home rule parliament is expected to deliver a pro-independence majority, making another referendum very likely. In 2014, in a pre-Brexit and pre-Boris Johnson world, the Scots voted down independence by 10pc.

The departure of Scotland from the United Kingdom would have a profound impact on Northern Ireland unionists.

It could also fundamentally alter the nature of the UK. Local votes in England for 143 councils – and 13 directly elected mayors – are seen as a referendum on the stewardship of Boris Johnson who has been a controversial prime minister since July 2019.

These are billed as a face-off between Johnson and new Labour leader, Keir Starmer, with eyes also on the contest for London mayor, that job where the UK PM began his road to power.

Watch Scotland

Irish political strategists could do far worse than make a study of the Scottish National Party (SNP) which, despite its considerable internal woes, is likely to emerge as by far the biggest party in the Edinburgh home rule parliament.

Just 30 years ago, the SNP was derided by the Scottish political kingpins, Labour, as “just tartan Tories”.

Under the leadership of Alex Salmond from 1990 it was transformed into a left-of-centre party successfully marrying national identity with social policy.

After Salmond won a majority in Edinburgh in 2011 he managed to wring an independence referendum from London. That ultimately turned, as with all such votes, on economic arguments and was thus lost under the less than hearty slogan of “Better Together” which implied joint EU membership.

Read More

Salmond handed over to his protégé, Nicola Sturgeon, who quickly became a political star, popular far beyond Scotland’s border.

But things have been going badly over the past 12 months following Salmond’s indictment on serious sex abuse charges, and a very high-­profile trial, in which he was cleared.

There followed internal party and Scottish parliament inquiries about how Sturgeon managed the case.

She was cleared but the controversy definitely hurt the SNP and its leader in the polls.

Despite all of that, and because of a strong campaign on social issues, the SNP is set to emerge as the largest party.

Even if Sturgeon cannot get an overall majority, the pro-independence numbers are likely to be buoyed up by an emerging Green Party and Salmond’s nationalist breakaway party, Alba.

In that event, Boris Johnson would come under huge moral and political pressure to grant the necessary permission for a second referendum.

Welsh interest

The Wales story is less dramatic – but also has talking points. Like Scotland it has had a home-rule parliament since 1999. But while Scotland’s previous parliament was abolished in 1707, Wales has been in a union with England since the 13th century and their relationship is two-way and complex. The Tudor Kings for example originated close to what is now the ferry port of Holyhead and much of Wales was a day’s horse-ride from London bringing many opportunities and links.

On that basis, it is surprising to find that 27pc of people in Wales back the idea of independence and it is notable that one in four people use the Welsh language.

The Cardiff parliament is called the ‘Senned’, with a similar meaning to ‘Seanad’ in its sister language, Irish.

It has 60 deputies with 40 elected first-past-post in individual constituencies, and 20 from regional lists. Voters in Wales, like Scotland, will get two ballot papers, one for their constituency, the second for the regional choice.

This system makes final seats hard to call but it seems clear that Labour can do well thanks to First Minister Mark Drakeford’s effective pandemic management.

Speculation is that Labour may form a coalition in Cardiff with the Welsh national party, Plaid Cymru. Watch for successful demands to devolve more local powers in the ­coming years.

A Boris referendum

In England elections for 143 councils and no fewer than 13 directly elected mayors are topped by a by-election in Hartlepool, a city in Durham.

These are billed as a ‘Boris referendum’ and the first major vote since Johnson took over as PM in July 2019, and won a general election that December.

A year ago he and his Conservative Party would have been in trouble. But now the “vaccine reopening feel-good factor” is very strong and it is Labour and their new leader, Keir Starmer, who face losses.

Opinion polls have shown Labour trailing by up to 10 points.

One exception is that Labour London mayor, Sadiq Khan, is tipped to get another five years in charge of the capital’s city hall.

Counts tonight will keep politics addicts awake until dawn.