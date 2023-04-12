‘Scores of major American corporations want to come here,’ Joe Biden says in uplifting Belfast speech

IT was a tough challenge but President Joe Biden transcended unionist scepticism and hostility to stress all through his Belfast speech that peace and prosperity go hand in hand.

The man brushed aside by some unionists as a Catholic president who leans heavily towards nationalist Ireland, went out of his way to celebrate the standout role of the so-called Ulster-Scots migrants in founding the United States of America.

He was stressing that Irish immigrants in his home country were not all from the southern Catholic tradition from which his family comes.

Mr Biden also showed respect in the language he chose to convey his message and also saluted the cultural role of creative people in Northern Ireland in delivering big movie and television successes.

But the US President – who was expected to mark, rather than celebrate, the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary – chose to absolutely exalt the landmark deal. Several times he stressed that without peace there could be no prosperity.

He twice stated the US contribution of £2bn in US investment in Northern Ireland to help develop the prosperity underpinning the peace, as he stressed the economic development in Northern Ireland in the wake of the 1998 peace agreement.

The visiting President also stressed the invaluable role of the EU and UK leaders in delivering the latest compromise to end the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s special trade status in a post-Brexit world.

Mr Biden argued that this compromise would lead to significant new investment in Northern Ireland from "scores" of major US companies.

"There are scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest," President Biden stressed. He added that his special envoy, Joe Kennedy, will soon lead a delegation of US business leaders to the North to discuss future investment projects.

He praised British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, for agreeing the deal known as the Windsor Framework with the EU in a bid to end seven years of dispute about how to ease trade rules between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic while avoiding a hard border which Mr Biden had repeatedly warned could risk peace in the North.

"The Windsor Framework addressed the practical realities of Brexit and it's an essential step to ensuring hard earned peace and progress of the Good Friday Agreement are preserved and strengthened," President Biden said.

"I believe the stability and predictability offered by this framework will encourage greater investment in Northern Ireland, significant investment," Mr Biden added.

The US President also walked carefully as he gently pointed to the need to restore the North’s power-sharing structures provided for by the 1998 deal. But here, he stressed, that this decision rested with the local political leaders though he did note these leaders’ responsibility to their electorate.

It is most unlikely that his message will hurry a return to power-sharing – but neither will it hinder or send such a move into reverse.

Meanwhile, now comes the less challenging part as the most Irish US President since JFK switches to the Republic of Ireland to be feted by relatives in Louth and Mayo and addressing a joint meeting of TDs and senators.