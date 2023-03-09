School closures during pandemic were disastrous for kids – and we need to know who was responsible

A consensus seems to be growing that the Covid-19 inquiry should not be about pointing fingers, but I would argue the decisions that affected our children were so wrong that we must find out who was to blame.

An inquiry where nobody is accountable will struggle to establish how such a flawed consensus emerged, which will mean we will never learn from our mistakes.

Three years later, there are many studies telling us about the harmful effect of school closures – on some children more than others – but families can see this without any research.

A poll in the Sunday Independent last weekend found two-thirds of people felt there had been lasting consequences from lockdowns, including school closures, on children. But I’m not sure people appreciate just how unfair Ireland’s school closure policy was.

Our schools and creches closed longer than those in most other countries. At primary level it was a third longer than the OECD average, and at secondary level for the 2020-21 year we opened at reduced capacity for some senior students for 19 days. ​

What was more important was how blunt these closures were. The lack of empathy was staggering.

My cousin is a teacher in Manchester and had 20pc of students attending in person while she taught the remainder over Zoom.

These were essential workers’ children (her kids went in every day to their schools) and children with additional learning needs.

In Northern Ireland, special schools were kept open, while the children of key workers could attend, as could vulnerable children. My cousin was shocked that nobody could go in the Republic.

Countries including France took account of the emerging evidence that and children were not passing on the virus in the way that was initially feared.

They took seriously the effect on children, on how it would worsen inequality.

They were successful in keeping their schools open from as early as May 2020.

Last year, I interviewed Professor Mark Woolhouse, adviser to the Scottish and UK governments, about his scientific memoir on Covid, The Year The World Went Mad.

Sometimes good intentions are not good enough

He argued that closing schools, outside the early stages, was morally wrong, and I asked him this week how he felt about the fact research shows he was right to speak out.

“Closing schools was a mistake. There was no direct evidence it would have much benefit at the time, and retrospective studies have confirmed that it didn’t,” he said.

“Surely such a momentous step as denying millions of children access to education for months on end should be taken only on the basis of compelling evidence – but there was no such evidence.”

Nobody wants to be constantly looking back – it’s a negative way to operate. But we need to take apart why we ended up with an unwillingness to interpret the evidence on children objectively and dispassionately.

Last Saturday, listening to the extraordinary interview with Professor Martin Cormican, a former member of Nphet, on RTÉ radio’s Brendan O’Connor Show, it occurred to me that on an individual level, everyone wanted to do the right thing, but on an institutional level the opposite happened.

Prof Cormican talked about the harm our school closures caused to marginalised and vulnerable children, and said some won’t recover.

This is not new, but he said something I had to listen to again for it to sink in – the vast majority of public health people he knew, inside and outside Nphet, did not believe school closures were required for public health purposes.

Ultimately, of course, the politicians made the decisions, not Nphet – so what happened? Was the pre-emptive urge to defend all decisions against blame too firmly embedded for straight thinking?

Are other unfair decisions being made elsewhere because of risk-averse thinking?

We also need to examine whether the teachers’ unions have too much sway.

There was a clear risk to very vulnerable teachers, for instance, but there was never any evidence that the majority of teachers were at an elevated risk. Yet the unions opposed school reopenings again and again.

They advocated for their members, but the country’s leaders needed to balance their concerns with the risks to our kids. And they got it wrong.

Why was more effort not made to at least open schools to those who had most to lose from not being there? And where was the common sense? How could our essential workers get out there and keep the country going when their children could not attend school?

I’m forever telling my children it isn’t what you say, it’s what you do. Sometimes good intentions are not good enough.

Some argued that masking our kids, our blunt closures and not letting their sports back sooner were to protect everyone, but to me this is not true.

Information was feeding through that would have argued for a rethink. This research would have been read by our policy-makers – if it wasn’t, this was negligence.

We know our children made sacrifices they should not have had to, but we don’t know yet the extent of the dent that has been made in their education.

In May, results of international tests in which our primary schoolchildren took part will be released, but findings from elsewhere are grim.

A new global analysis shows the pandemic led to children missing about a third of the knowledge and skills they needed to learn during a school year.

In England last month, the Education Policy Institute think-tank found the gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers increased at the fastest rate on record in 2021.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that the pandemic was a scary time, that those in charge wanted to protect people, and any Covid policy success we had should be measured on excess mortality.

But it should also be measured on whether our schools stayed open. We failed here and our children were not protected.

We need to look forward, but we owe it to the children affected to reflect – and for those responsible not to pass the parcel of blame.