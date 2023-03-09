| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

School closures during pandemic were disastrous for kids – and we need to know who was responsible

Mary McCarthy

Children lost out on part of their education Expand
We can learn a lot from the pandemic Expand

Close

Children lost out on part of their education

Children lost out on part of their education

We can learn a lot from the pandemic

We can learn a lot from the pandemic

/

Children lost out on part of their education

A consensus seems to be growing that the Covid-19 inquiry should not be about pointing fingers, but I would argue the decisions that affected our children were so wrong that we must find out who was to blame.

An inquiry where nobody is accountable will struggle to establish how such a flawed consensus emerged, which will mean we will never learn from our mistakes.

Our schools and creches closed longer than those in most other countries

Related topics

More On Nphet

Most Watched

Privacy