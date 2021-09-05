Scandals ain’t what they used to be, and for that we should be thankful

You call that a scandal? The Coveney/Zappone/Varadkar carry-on? Seriously? That’s the kind of thing that qualifies as a scandal these days?

Yer man Coveney had a chat with yer woman Zappone about fixing her up with one of those decorative little jobs, some kind of envoy to New York, I think it was.

She, in turn, texted the other fella, Varadkar, who in turn texted yer man Coveney.

And yer man then deleted his original texts because he was afraid Vladimir Putin or the Taliban might hack into his Samsung.

And that’s your idea of a scandal?

I got a wee bit excited when I heard that one of the texts was sent “from Piglet”, as I assumed this was someone’s pet name for someone else. Hopes were dashed when it turned out to be the name of a boozer these people frequent.

In my day, to qualify as a genuine scandal a controversy had to involve a minimum of fifty grand gone missing, seven false passports, or three secret Cayman accounts.

No one got excited unless there was a coked-up millionaire screaming from a hotel balcony, with at least one young woman hiding in the en-suite.

In those days, the majority of scandals were organised by Fianna Fáil people — and those lads knew how to organise a proper scandal.

PigletGate! Ha! Amateurs!

Seriously, people. Back in the day, the scandals were serious enough to have books written about them. Actual books, with covers and all. And they sold very well.

Sure, you wouldn’t get a thin chapter out of PigletGate.

In my day, there were daily double-page spreads in the newspapers, just to keep up with scandalous developments.

Then, Vincent Browne hired a cast of actors to dramatise a stenographer’s transcripts on the radio each evening, so we could hear for ourselves the drama of that day’s tribunal evidence.

In my day, we took our scandals seriously, because serious people did serious things for serious money.

And there was more than a whiff of perjury in the air.

Mind you, this PigletGate micro-scandal should not be simply brushed aside. The Coveney/Zappone/Varadkar texts reek of cronyism. You can smell the sense of entitlement. Without their supervision, how would we all survive? So, different rules apply.

Are we really supposed to get excited about whether yer man Coveney deleted texts from his phone because A) he had a phone storage problem; or B) he was afraid his phone would be hacked; or C) he did it by accident when he was updating Candy Crush?

Reputable reporters are welcome to dig endlessly into this, but — to be honest — I just don’t care about PigletGate.

Given that there were so many serious scandals for which no one went to jail, I find it hard to give headroom to The Mystery of Simon’s Texts. Thin stuff, petty and dull.

Scandal? Here’s a scandal. This one almost brought the State to its knees, and it affects us to this day — but respectable people don’t mention it anymore.

Through the 1970s and 1980s, and well into the 1990s, there were tax frauds organised on behalf of the wealthy. Gradually, vast sums of money were diverted from the legitimate economy, and channelled through offshore cash laundries, tax-free into the pockets of the criminals.

The various tax-evasion schemes on offer were discussed and compared in the executive offices of top companies. If you were rich enough, you chose your sophisticated tax dodge with the same care you chose your car.

One of the most exclusive rackets was run literally from the boardroom of the country’s biggest company.

By the mid-1980s, the politicians understood there was something like thirty million pounds illicitly stored offshore — stolen tax money.

So bad did things become, that in 1988 the politicians organised a tax amnesty — “the last chance saloon” — to allow the tax fraud criminals bring the thirty million into the legit economy on generous terms.

Just pay the tax you owe — no interest or penalties. Your last chance to become an upright citizen.

Instead of thirty million, no less than five hundred million pounds — half-a-billion — was turned in. That would be serious money today. In 1988, it was an astonishing sum.

It became apparent that outside the reach of the official economy there were vast, game-changing volumes of money siphoned away for private use. Large areas of business were operating illegally, as untaxed entities.

Five years later there was a second “amnesty”. By the time the third “last chance” amnesty was arranged, around a billion had been recovered, and more than another billion had been written off — taxes due but beyond recovery.

This was — in the clearest possible meaning of the phrase — organised crime.

And through the 1980s there were consequences for the economy. Huge numbers of unemployed flowed out of the country, there was an air of despair. Hospitals and wards were closed.

In the decade after 1984, they closed down 6,000 hospital beds. Nurses emigrated. The trolley culture arrived. By 2006, we were down to 94pc of the EU norm for bed numbers. That was when politicians declared a “national emergency” in the hospitals.

By 2010 — despite the alleged Celtic Tiger arrival — we were down to 52pc of the EU norm for bed numbers.

By the time Covid arrived, we hadn’t replaced all that was thrown away during the criminal tax racket years.

My guess is that a tax racket created for the benefit of the very rich and the very connected had by accident grown too big, drawing in the lower echelons of business. It may have dawned on some of the smarter civil servants that the economy of the State itself was endangered. And someone got the notion of reining in the out-of-control racket.

That criminal enterprise is part of the foundation on which today’s indigenous private sector was built. Many of today’s entrepreneurs may never know how their daddies maintained such steady enterprises in those difficult days of yore.

We only ever learned about a portion of the structure and membership of that racket. But we know that the criminal economy stretched from Taoiseach Haughey’s office to the depths of your local publican’s under-the-counter cash drawer.

Those identified with the tax racketeering included some who had repeatedly advised the politicians of the need to apply austerity to the common herd — in the name of fiscal rectitude.

The PAYE sector, protesting at being over-taxed, had paid for everything. Every public servant, every traffic light and ambulance, every tax break for the comfortable classes, every press statement in which a politician warned us of “benefit cheats”.

Some criminals of the shotgun-and-mask variety took advantage of the amnesties to launder their money. But most of the criminals were from the “respectable” business classes.

And, of course, you don’t organise such a complex tax racket without the help of accountants and lawyers.

It was a huge transfer of wealth, from the working class to the criminal sections of the business class. And no besuited executive ever had to slop out his potty in Mountjoy.

We learned of this in bits and pieces, from tribunals. It was largely left out of the history books — how one small but influential section of the populace staged an economic revolt and devastated the country for its own profit.

Seriously, though, to get back to important matters — do you think maybe Simon Coveney decided to delete his texts because some of them used indelicate language in describing some of his colleagues?

Now, that’d be out of order. I mean, that’d be a real scandal...