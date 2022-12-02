Saying goodbye to Henry Hippo felt like a big moment, another sad step away from more familiar times

The last place I ever expected to get a lump in the throat was in the queue of the local Ulster Bank, and yet there I was, fighting back tears. Closing my bank account has seemed just one more thing on the never-ending life admin list, sandwiched in between the car service and the recycling bank. Yet it turned out to be a surprisingly emotional moment. I stood at the counter of a very quiet branch, and told the bank teller that I was finally ready to cut up my cards, bring the balance down to zero (that didn’t take much effort, to be fair) and wave the bank goodbye. I had stood at these very bank counters since I was around 10 years old, and now I was doing it for the last time. Mmmmf, I said I wouldn’t cry…

In case you have the task of moving banks stretched ahead of you, know this: the admin involved in closing a bank account is enough to send even the most organised and conscientious person around the twist. Several other banks are purporting to make the switch easy, but in the end, it was advised that I manually move every standing order, direct debit and regular payment myself (blah, blah, GDPR, blah). It took an afternoon of calls to various pension firms, utility companies and insurance brokers to get everything the right way around again. Which meant an awful lot of hold music: my absolutely least favourite genre.

Why the emotion at the very final hurdle, then? In the 1980s and 1990s, banks were a different beast, I guess. More familiar, less chilly. My family would send and receive Christmas cards from the bank manager, Ken. Like a benevolent, distant uncle, I knew his name even at eight or nine years old. While my father was an inveterate spender, my mother was something of a saving fetishist. It wasn’t long before I was soon on board with the idea of saving money. Initially, I was dismayed that my parents wanted me to hand my pocket money over to a third party — I liked it sitting where I could see it, in the Henry Hippo money bank, next to my Barbie dream townhouse.

Soon, things like interest and withdrawals were explained to me. And that was me in. How grown-up I felt, queuing up and filling out those withdrawal slips, looking to liberate my hard-earned £7.

Back in the present day, I had never met this particular bank teller before I closed off my account, but it still felt like A Big Moment. Should I say something like, ‘Thanks for all your service and help with everything down the years,’ when I’d only just met her? Should I say nothing and just walk out the door? Breaking up with the bank surely deserved some moment of appreciation or acknowledgement. In the end, I exhaled, mumbled ‘thanks’, and took my strange, niggling sadness back out on the street.

It’s not really about the bank and Henry Hippo though, is it? For some reason, change and progress in general — the inexorable, irreversible kind — gives me all the feels. I got upset when I realised another household has the landline number that I grew up with. I’m the type of person who gets wildly sad that a fountain pen shop in the city centre is closing, despite the fact that I’ve never so much as darkened the doorstop of said fountain pen shop. Mention that a long-standing neighbourhood boutique or café is shutting down for good, and I get a strange, sad chill, even if I’ve never even been there. There is probably a single word in the German language for this very emotion.

Still, there’s a lot of change to push against right now. Ireland, and Dublin, in particular, is shifting beyond recognition, time and time again. The motifs and mainstays from our childhoods are ebbing away.

Last weekend, I took a trip to my old neighbourhood in Smithfield and marvelled at how unfamiliar the landscape, once so familiar to me, was. Glossy hotels had seemingly exploded on every street corner, leaving me wondering what original building had been there in the first place. Things were sleeker, more streamlined, but certainly less characterful.

There’s that saying, isn’t there? ‘You can’t stop progress.’ Yet the problem is that progress often feels like a slouch toward a much more homogenous place. Newness and change cut through the familiar, or the routines we have followed for years. According to psychologists, change can make people feel as though they have lost control over their territory. And right now, when control over one’s territory feels like the last thing most of us have, change often feels icky.

Moving from one bank to another seems by the by — more or less, they all do the same thing and offer similar services. And in most cases, bank staff everywhere will now politely direct you toward the nearest piece of technology in order to get anything in or out of your account. But that afternoon felt like yet another step away from the easy familiarity of an older time. The days of Ken and his ilk offering you tea and coffee ahead of a cosy chat about the state of your finances seem to be long gone.