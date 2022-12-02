| 5.8°C Dublin

Saying goodbye to Henry Hippo felt like a big moment, another sad step away from more familiar times

Tanya Sweeney

The last place I ever expected to get a lump in the throat was in the queue of the local Ulster Bank, and yet there I was, fighting back tears. Closing my bank account has seemed just one more thing on the never-ending life admin list, sandwiched in between the car service and the recycling bank. Yet it turned out to be a surprisingly emotional moment. I stood at the counter of a very quiet branch, and told the bank teller that I was finally ready to cut up my cards, bring the balance down to zero (that didn’t take much effort, to be fair) and wave the bank goodbye. I had stood at these very bank counters since I was around 10 years old, and now I was doing it for the last time. Mmmmf, I said I wouldn’t cry…

In case you have the task of moving banks stretched ahead of you, know this: the admin involved in closing a bank account is enough to send even the most organised and conscientious person around the twist. Several other banks are purporting to make the switch easy, but in the end, it was advised that I manually move every standing order, direct debit and regular payment myself (blah, blah, GDPR, blah). It took an afternoon of calls to various pension firms, utility companies and insurance brokers to get everything the right way around again. Which meant an awful lot of hold music: my absolutely least favourite genre.

My family would send and receive Christmas cards from the bank manager, Ken. Like a benevolent, distant uncle, I knew his name even at eight or nine years old

