Say what you like about compulsory Irish, but it keeps our love for the language alive

More than a score years ago, I returned to the Irish language for various reasons. I am now among the 75,000 people or so, not connected to the education system, who speak the language each day.

Irish people say they are favourable to Irish and this appears to be true – but few speak it and really the majority prefer English. That view and practice extends to those who play and support Gaelic games and Irish traditional music.

My return to the language was based on personal cultural choice and almost never includes engaging in the endless, often tiresome, and sometimes insulting, debates which surround the sometimes poisoned politics of the language.

But while I have you all here let me say, I rather liked the much maligned school course book, Peig. I always have.

Still, one hundred years after foundation of Irish State in 1922 the stated national aim of reviving Gaelic as a majority spoken language has failed.

The book also looks at the language situation in Scotland and Wales, as well as developments in the Basque country and Catalonia

And I have deviated from my avoidance of the politics of Gaeilge to read a timely new book which examines a century of language revival efforts which were often condescending, half-hearted and contradictory, along with other elements of official policy to what still remains – very nominally – our first national language.

The first thing to say about One Hundred Years of Irish Language Policy 1922-2022 by Dr John Walsh is that it is a great read for anybody with an interest in language and politics.

It is anchored in the discipline of linguistics and takes an international view incorporating other minority languages.

But the book is the better for all of that. Sometimes the real Irish malaise is an undue preoccupation with ourselves and the vexed question of Gaeilge is a prime example here.

John Walsh, associate professor of Irish at the University of Galway, looks at the language situation in Scotland and Wales, as well as developments in the Basque country and Catalonia.

Read More

Expand Close PEIG SAYERS. COLMAN DOYLE AND TOMAS O'MUIRCHEARTACH. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PEIG SAYERS. COLMAN DOYLE AND TOMAS O'MUIRCHEARTACH.

In 1926 the co-founder of the Gaelic League, Douglas Hyde, later our first president, opened Ireland’s first radio station, 2RN, later to be called Raidió Éireann.

An Irish language radio station Raidió na Gaeltachta was long mooted but did not materialise until 1972 due to community pressure from Gaeltacht campaigners.

An Irish language television station, Teilifís na Gaeilge, did not happen until 1994 and was rebranded as TG4 in 1999.

Both Irish language services suffer from a lack of resources though they have dedicated listeners and viewers and their personnel have stood their ground despite many difficulties.

But all of that is slightly jumping the gun.

The real starting point was St Patrick’s Day 1922, when the new State made the Irish language a core subject to be taught in all schools with competence necessary to pass state exams.

Less than a decade later most primary schools and about one third of secondary had Irish as a strong element of their working.

The story of Irish in education is patchy like much else among Dr Walsh’s findings. While the requirement to pass Irish to obtain the Leaving Certificate was abolished in the early 1970s, the language remains a core subject in all schools.

And this maintains at least a passive knowledge of the language and probably is the source of popular goodwill towards Irish. The reality is that most Irish people understand, and even speak, far more Irish than they realise.

The educational downside, as Dr Walsh notes, is repeated studies point to a decline in Irish standards among teachers and students alike.

There is also a very discredited system of exemptions which help some people mendaciously avoid the language altogether.

As we enter the State’s second century, Dr Walsh moots the prospect of a radical re-think on Irish language policy

The shining light is the growing Gaelscoil movement providing popular education for many. But this remains smaller than many people realise, accounting for about 8pc of pupils.

Another very patchy feature of official Irish language policy has been what to do about promoting and supporting ever-shrinking Gaeltacht areas.

Way back in 1925 the new government set up a Gaeltacht Commission comprising middle-class, all-male Catholics, who had supported the Treaty.

Many of its 82 recommendations were rejected by the Department of Finance, ostensibly supportive of restoring Irish as a spoken language.

That began a pattern of tokenism and lip service to the revival.

An encouraging feature of this book is that the author keeps a measured tone and avoids ideological statements. But, as we enter the State’s second century, Dr Walsh moots the prospect of a radical re-think on Irish language policy.

Now I wouldn’t be holding my breath on that one.

One Hundred Years of Language Policy 1922-2022 by Dr John Walsh is published by Peter Lang and priced at €30.