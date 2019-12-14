Sarah Carey: 'Why corporate boards need outsiders - and how women are certainly that'

I've been wondering what the FAI board was doing while John Delaney was shopping in Cath Kidston. I suppose they'd throw their hands up and say "mistakes were made".

But were they exclusively Delaney's mistakes? Of course not. They are the same mistakes that led us into the financial crisis.

It's a small group of insiders failing to challenge groupthink. It happens over and over again, in the private and public sectors, in rich institutions and small voluntary clubs.

When accountability is sought after the inevitable disaster, the men - for it is usually men - shrug their shoulders and claim that despite their apparent power, status, position, responsibility and quite often handsome pay, they simply didn't know.

Boards exist to ensure an organisation is being run in the best interests of its members or shareholders. Expenses, remuneration, contracts and accounts have to be audited and approved. Knowing is the board's job.

But I have always firmly believed that people know what they want to know.

To not know requires weakness and sly self-interest.

While the IRFU and GAA stormed ahead, significantly increasing their turnover and infrastructure, the FAI sank deep into debt. Yet Delaney's acolytes ignored the numbers and repeatedly declared him to be a genius. Which just goes to show that not knowing is not a lazy option. Maintaining that scale of delusion requires considerable effort.

We've seen it all before. Weak men in thrall to an alpha male, justifying bad decisions and sidelining anyone who gets awkward. All it takes is one strong man to declare his view and the others wilt. This latest manifestation merely shows it's not about the FAI or John Delaney. It's human nature.

Is it exclusively the male nature, though? There has been much reflection on the fact that the financial crisis was brought about by men. Christine Lagarde, who knows a thing or two, famously wondered if it had been Lehman Sisters, rather than Brothers, how the crisis might have looked.

Needless to say the FAI board was exclusively composed of men until 2017, when Niamh O'Donoghue became the first woman to be appointed. Alas, when a woman does break through the glass ceiling there's no guarantee she'll offer fresh thinking.

So when the 'Sunday Times' first broke the story about Delaney's financial irregularities, O'Donoghue voted in favour of appointing him to the role of executive vice president - the formula devised to appease the public but provide the apparently indispensable Delaney with a safe harbour.

It's disappointing because as an ardent and indeed strident feminist (feminists are usually one or other but I'm happy to be both), I advocate for mandatory gender quotas on boards.

I used to be against them. I used to believe that eventually the meritocracy would provide justice. But so-called meritocracies are just excuses for lucky people to tell themselves they deserve everything they have.

I'd love to believe that putting women on boards would create a new era of challenge and end the groupthink that led the FAI down the same path as the banks.

In fact, I do believe that. I don't think it's a coincidence that the one Icelandic private equity fund - Audur Capital - that made it through the crisis was managed by women. I believe, as Lagarde said, "when women are called to action in times of turbulence, it is often on account of their composure, sense of responsibility, and great pragmatism in delicate situations".

The problem is that putting just any woman on a board won't herald a new dawn of accountability.

Gender is only part of the problem, albeit the most visible one. It's about insiders and outsiders. It's outsiders with fresh perspective willing to challenge the consensus who are required.

For a feature in the 'Sunday Independent' some years ago, I asked Alan Dukes, who was called upon in our time of turbulence to manage the demise of Anglo Irish Bank, what he thought. He said he was "agnostic" about gender balance, but far more enthusiastic about outsiders.

He argued that "while the majority of members of a given board should be people with a variety of experience in areas related to the business, every board should have some 'outsiders' of intelligence and wit, who can see groupthink for what it is and have the confidence to challenge any prevailing orthodoxies." He further observed that, "healthy scepticism is not a gender-specific characteristic".

Indeed. Which means plucking a woman from the existing pool of clubbable corporate types for board membership risks mere window dressing. On the other hand, since women are more likely to be outsiders you can achieve two objectives with the same person.

But progress is slow and in-groups will destroy an organisation in defence of their status. To see a board preside over failure rather than challenge one person shows we have learned nothing.

Mistakes were made. Mistakes will be made. Women can't fix them all, but it's time we were let try.

