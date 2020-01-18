Sarah Carey: 'Church must adapt or die as it quibbles over priest crisis'

I thought of the phrase this week reading about the latest antics of ex-Pope Benedict and his reactionary views. Benedict is offering unhelpful opinions to that odd constituency of conservative Catholics who believe going back is the new going forward. They might do better to read 'The Origin of the Species' rather than the 'Bible' to remind themselves of the consequences of a failure to adapt: extinction.

I'll get to his comments in a minute, but first I want to acknowledge how depressing it must be for regular priests when these rows erupt.

Unlike some of those writing gleeful comment pieces about the Catholic Church, I go to Mass occasionally and understand the reality of ordinary parishes.

That reality is that most priests do a very lonely, but badly-needed job and they deserve a lot of help and support - emotional and practical. I couldn't help noticing that the three RTÉ stars who died recently - Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane and Larry Gogan - had full Catholic funerals.

For those who question the purpose of the Church in a modern society, that is the answer. Because at the end of the day, and despite the sad and bitter legacy of an authoritarian past - which is in the past - we still need someone to bury our dead. One is terribly enlightened, rational and secular right up until the point when mortality beckons and even those who ignored religion most of their lives realise they need someone to help them in their last days and final hours. When all the priests are gone, who will do that for us?

So I often think of the dwindling number of priests we have left, who spend their days bearing witness to grief, comforting the bereaved, visiting the sick and absorbing all that sadness. The last thing they need is a stupid theological row in the papers about - of all things - a solution to the problem of not enough priests.

So what did Pope Benedict say about the issue?

The row appears to originate in a Vatican conference held in October, which recommended that Pope Francis lift the restriction on married priests in remote areas of the Amazon region. There is a severe shortage of priests in the area, meaning that parishioners might not see a priest for months on end.

In this and other similar regions around the world, bishops have asked that married men of good standing be ordained to ease the crisis.

Apparently Pope Francis is inclined to agree and is working on a document that would turn the recommendations from the Amazon bishops' conference into Church law. The dying of Brazil need the sacraments and there is no one there for them. And while it's the Amazon today; it'll be Allenwood tomorrow.

It appears Benedict was reacting to this prospect when he collaborated with Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea in a new book. The former pope defended priestly celibacy, thus contradicting Francis and encouraging opposition to this and many other necessary reforms.

The fact that I'd never heard of this controversial Cardinal Sarah before exposes the dramatic gap between ordinary parishioners and the high politics of hierarchical cabals of Rome. But it appears Cardinal Sarah has form. Patsy McGarry in 'The Irish Times' reported that, in 2016, he asked all "Catholic bishops and priests to begin celebrating the Mass ad orientem (with their back to the congregation) wherever possible", and recommended that people receive communion while kneeling, as was done prior to Vatican II.

Dragging people back to pre-1960s is a very long way from the great humour and warmth of the friendly Saturday night Mass I attend occasionally.

The relaxed informality of our Mass is its principal charm.

Pope Francis understands perfectly well that old-fashioned rigid rituals and the associated dogma is the opposite of what most people want. So he summoned Cardinal Sarah, who was ordered to row back on his instructions.

But the cardinal is determined to oppose him and has now joined forces with Benedict to prevent the ordination of married men. I'd love to be in the room when the inevitable conversation has to be had about the ordination of women. I wonder if women priests offered to swear off sex would it help the likes of him adjust? Somehow I doubt it.

The fact is that the Church needs priests. I understand it's hard to see how one can manage his or her duties and maintain a family. But the celibate life is too lonely and deprives the priest of the comfort of a spouse and children. If people choose celibacy, that's fine obviously. But to make it a condition of the priesthood is unhealthy and excludes too many people in a time of great need. If Protestants can manage married priests, so can Catholics.

The sad part about Mass is the spaces formerly occupied by friends. The congregation is literally dying. Between that and the shortage of priests, I don't know what the future of the Church looks like. But I do know that while people's needs are very different today than yesterday, they still have needs. To survive and meet them the Church must adapt or die.

Irish Independent