Sarah Carey: 'At a time of crisis in UK, the queen cannot put herself above political fray'

As a fan of the royal family - despite, or perhaps because of, their damaged personalities and oppressed privilege - I think she's a fabulously hardy and long-suffering soul.

But I've been a bit disappointed with her of late. For all the drama of parliament and the courts, we've yet to see her intervene to save her country from the charlatans and cowards bent on wrecking it.

Despite the fact that no one can agree on almost anything in Great Britain, there is a surprising degree of fundamentalist consensus that on no account must her majesty be dragged into the mess. The queen, they insist, must above all be above politics.

Though not one of her subjects, it behoves me to challenge this consensus. (Why is probably a matter for a good psychologist, but since I earn a living from so doing I might as well carry on).

Far from it being abhorrent that she might intervene in politics; in actual fact, stepping in when the government fails is the whole point of a head of state.

I know it looks like presidents and monarchs exist merely to confer honours and attend tea parties, but that just gives them something to do in between democratic crises.

King Juan Carlos in Spain and Elizabeth's own grandfather King George V were involved in two instances when democracy depended on constitutional monarchy.

Without getting too much into the ins and outs of Spain's complicated history, its dictator Franco had agreed that after his death Juan Carlos would succeed him as head of state.

Juan Carlos literally stood by Franco in the latter years of the dictatorship but had gradually made connections with democrats. On his accession in 1975 and much to the disappointment of absolute monarchists, he was a progressive and positive influence on the transition to democracy.

During an attempted coup in 1981, he appeared on television urging the people to support the democratically elected government.

It was a bold move and a dangerous one for him personally but it worked. While he's had a few slip-ups on the personal front, he will always be rightly credited with nurturing and protecting Spanish democracy at a time when that couldn't be taken for granted.

Still, Spain has had a troubled history while the UK has been much more stable.

But the Great Depression was just one period when not everything seemed so secure. Largely due to terrible economic policies, unemployment soared from one million in 1929 to 2.5 million by the end of 1930.

Ramsay MacDonald was the extraordinarily charismatic Labour prime minister just at this point.

Born illegitimate into a working-class family, he had film star looks and great principles: as a pacifist he opposed World War I.

When the cabinet refused to implement his recommended budget, MacDonald went to George V to seek a dissolution of parliament. The king instead encouraged him to form a national government.

While the economic policies of the time were disastrous, there's something to be said for the politics. MacDonald ended up leading a largely Conservative government, which gradually learned the bitter lessons of classical economics. It abandoned the gold standard and introduced unemployment benefit.

The Labour Party never forgave MacDonald, but he did the right thing. And more importantly, George V did the right thing by asking him to form the national government.

We won't know until next week what the Supreme Court in London will say about the prorogation of parliament and which of the myriad possible outcomes will unfold in Westminster. I honestly think anything can happen, including Boris Johnson melting down and resigning.

That's just one of any number of scenarios in which Queen Elizabeth may be asked for a dissolution of parliament at a time of genuine chaos, a consequence of which is the United Kingdom accidentally crashing out of the European Union.

I don't think declaring oneself "above" politics is going to wash if politics is going to bring the country down.

Just as her grandfather did, it would be perfectly legitimate and indeed, the obligation of the queen to suggest the formation of a national government or to ask the opposition to govern instead. Doesn't our own written constitution confer this precise power on our head of state?

The crisis facing Britain is just as serious as that of the Great Depression. Is it really justifiable for her to do nothing if it comes to it?

I imagine terror of Jeremy Corbyn will be a factor in her considerations. And MacDonald's expulsion from Labour will serve as a cautionary tale to Mr Corbyn should the prospect of a national government present itself.

But the key to surviving this crisis is for all concerned to be prepared to act with agility and boldness when the time comes.

I'm sure Queen Elizabeth is praying that this cup will pass from her. But she believes in duty and she may yet be required to do her duty.

As a child, she called George V "Grandpa England". I wonder if his actions will inspire hers. Even ardent republicans might yet have cause to pray: "God Save the Queen."

Irish Independent