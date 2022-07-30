| 17.9°C Dublin

Santander shows why second cities should be first on your list for city breaks

Pól Ó Conghaile

Smaller cities offer fewer crowds, lower costs and locals less jaded by tourism

Santander
Tapas at Casa Lita, santander
Playa de Matealeñas in Santander

Santander

I’m not sure what gave me the better buzz. Pulling on my snorkel to find the water off a city beach clear as gin and popping with fish, or paying just €5 for a breakfast of tortilla, bread, coffee and fresh orange juice shortly after.

Maybe it was the salty sardines from a charcoal grill in Barrio Pesquero, or pushing through a swarm of punters to pick out pintxos from the bar counters of Casa Lita.

