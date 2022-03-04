| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sanctions are unlikely to dent the floating assets bought by oligarchs’ secret billions

Richard Curran

The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Photo: Yoruk Isik Expand
President Vladimir Putin (left) with Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov. Photo: Sputnik Expand
Billionaire Mikhail Fridman. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr Expand

Close

The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Photo: Yoruk Isik

The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Photo: Yoruk Isik

President Vladimir Putin (left) with Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov. Photo: Sputnik

President Vladimir Putin (left) with Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov. Photo: Sputnik

Billionaire Mikhail Fridman. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

Billionaire Mikhail Fridman. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

/

The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Photo: Yoruk Isik

OLIGARCH – from the ancient Greek “oligarkhia”, meaning the rule of the few .

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when several of Russia’s richest businessmen talked after their recent meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy