OLIGARCH – from the ancient Greek “oligarkhia”, meaning the rule of the few .

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when several of Russia’s richest businessmen talked after their recent meeting with Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president had summoned them to Moscow to discuss the business and economic implications of his invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Putin’s message was essentially that he felt he had to do it. The sheer distance between him and the coterie of multi-billionaires meant most of the real conversations would have taken place among themselves before or afterwards.

The number of oligarchs being picked off by international sanctions is growing. Yachts, shares and properties are being seized from a growing list of Russia’s most successful businesspeople.

They have been described as oligarchs for some time and together the 500 richest Russians control 40pc of the country’s household wealth, according a study by Boston Consulting group.

In truth nobody really knows how much they are worth. They have had years to move, funnel, divert, invest and re-structure their wealth all around the world.

EU sanctions apply on assets they hold in the EU where it can be proven that they are the beneficiaries of those assets.

They have assets held through companies in the most opaque locations around the world. International trusts can be used to mask the beneficial ownership of assets.

Read More

But you can bet that few of them will be seriously impoverished by any of the seizures that are now taking place. They have had eight years since Mr Putin’s takeover of Crimea to shield and shelter billions from potential Western government sanctions.

They broadly fall into two groups. One group consists of those who made money in the late 1980s and early 1990s from the fall of the Soviet Union when their political or personal relationships with the likes of Boris Yeltsin enabled them to buy state assets at very low prices.

The other group represents a younger business type who have backed Mr Putin over the last 20 years.

The Big Daddy of them all is Mikhail Fridman who has now been sanctioned by the EU. Mr Fridman is founder of the Alfa finance group, once hired by the liquidators of Anglo Irish Bank to recover ownership of former Sean Quinn properties in Moscow and Kyiv.

When Mikhail Gorbachev began opening up the economy in the late 1980s Mr Fridman established a window-cleaning business, an apartment rental agency for foreigners and a company that imported cigarettes and perfumes.

A native of Ukraine, his big break came in 1997 when he collaborated with two other oligarchs to buy the state-owned TNK Siberian oil company for $800m (€733m).

They sold their 50pc shareholding to the state-owned Rosneft company in 2013 for $14bn (€13bn).

Mr Fridman and his business partner Petr Aven have had their shares in the $22bn (€20bn) conglomerate LetterOne – which owns health retailers Holland & Barrett – frozen, days after they were hit with EU sanctions ­following the invasion.

Mr Fridman is based in London and mostly resides in Athlone House which he bought for $90m (€83m) in 2016.

Perhaps the best known oligarch in this part of the world is Roman Abramovich, who for now at least, is the owner of Chelsea Football Club. Mr Abramovich has not been sanctioned but has been named in the UK House of Commons as a person of interest.

Like Mr Fridman he made his money early in the collapse of the Soviet Union. From the north of Russia, he obtained a controlling interest in former state oil company Sibneft through a controversial loans-for-shares programme under Mr Yeltsin who he was close to. Mr Abramovich, together with his business partner Boris Berezovsky acquired a 50pc interest in Sibneft for $100m (€92m) in 1995.

This was an incredibly cheap price as state assets were flogged off in the 1990s. By the year 2000 Sibneft was producing $3bn (€2.7bn) worth of oil per year. Mr Abramovich is believed to be worth around $13bn (€12bn) and is currently in the process of selling Chelsea Football Club and a $100m London mansion.

He is reported to be looking for over £2.5bn (€3bn) for the club, which owes him around £2bn through shareholder loans. He owns several yachts including the £430m (€520m) Solaris and the £1bn Eclipse.

Two oligarch yachts have been at the centre of publicity in recent days.

Rosneft boss Igor Sechin has been included on an EU sanctions list and his yacht, the 88-metre Amore Vero (‘True Love’) was seized by French customs at Marseilles.



The UK and the EU have placed sanctions on Alisher Usmanov, who is linked to a yacht that has drawn attention from Hamburg authorities when moored there for repairs.

None of these assets can be seized unless it is proven they are owned by the oligarch in question.

This could take some time to establish if it is true, but meanwhile the 512ft Dilbar, valued at nearly $600m (€550m) remains in Hamburg.

Mr Usmanov’s company, USM Holdings, owns enormous iron, steel and copper interests. He also owns telecommunications interests and is a former 30pc shareholder in Arsenal football club. A sponsorship deal with Everton was pulled last week.

Other oligarchs include

Arkady Rotenberg, Mr Putin’s former judo teacher who has made billions from state construction contracts, especially for the Sochi Winter Olympics.

One thing missing from the whole oligarch asset hunt narrative is how western governments attracted so much Russian money through opaque business structures without seriously questioning and regulating the ownership, origin and destination of the funds.

The sanctions will hurt oligarchs to differing degrees. None of them will go hungry.

Their real influence over Mr Putin is questionable, other than hurting them might hurt the Russian economy. But moving on their assets or simply moving them along, is long overdue.