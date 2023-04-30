Sam McBride: King Charles’s coronation is a crowning moment for Sinn Féin

Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III and the Queen Consort taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London© PA

Sam McBride

On March 4, 1937, Ireland’s high commissioner in London visited Buckingham Palace to see King George VI, then not yet three months into a reign that would later be dominated by World War II.