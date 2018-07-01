Salvini, Italy's minister of fear and the new fascism

Last Thursday night, at the very moment Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte was threatening to scupper the EU summit, you would have found a key to the row in Brussels in the little Lombardy town of Caravaggio.

La Lega - the League - the junior partner in the new Italian coalition government was holding a party rally there. The main speaker of the night was League leader, interior minister and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini. His analysis of his first three weeks in government office explains just why that 13-hour Brussels summit went on until 4.30am in the morning.

"In our first month in office, we've done something that we haven't seen in Italy for years," he said.