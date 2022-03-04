| 4.5°C Dublin

Sacred soil can decipher strange alchemy of life and the secret of living in the now

John Connell

Twin spring lambs enjoy the sunshine as their Mother takes a nap at Cornacadas, Milltown, Cavan on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

The world is in a state of tumult.

The virus that laid low our globe seems to be in the rearview mirror, a war that threatens all of Europe has taken its place, and a flooding disaster has forced tens of thousands to shelter in Australia.

