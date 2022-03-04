Sacred soil can decipher strange alchemy of life and the secret of living in the now

The world is in a state of tumult.

The virus that laid low our globe seems to be in the rearview mirror, a war that threatens all of Europe has taken its place, and a flooding disaster has forced tens of thousands to shelter in Australia.

The world is complex, but then it has always been this way. Things have never been simple.

It’s lambing season on the farm at the moment and I am bringing new life into the world. Just this morning we had triplets born and listening to the radio in the sheep shed put it all into perspective. I have been in this sheep shed for the great and small occasions over the last seven years since my return to Ireland.

In lambing, in calving, in writing, I have become a different person. I have become the person that sought the soul of the world and found it in a quiet manger. The sheep ground me into the present.

There is life and death here, there is joy and sadness. All of life is found in this shed and when I am upon the land it all seems to make sense.

Each day I come to the farm and accompany my father in the feeding of the animals and the tending of the lambs. Yesterday I bottle-fed some of the newborns. Their mother was a little dull so we have separated them from her and are giving them some extra attention. The lamb will suck the milk from the bottle at its own pace. Some are fast, some are slow.

In the slow ones we have to learn patience, we have to learn how to be in the moment and accept the lambs will do their business in their own time.

The lambs are teachers to me, they teach us about life and that even in this crazy world we must find reflection and quiet to do the jobs that need to be done.

Each lambing season I like to get a good thick book to read, so I have company in the waiting times. A few years ago it was The Narrow Road to the Deep North by Richard Flanagan, the Australian author, last year it was John McGahern. This year I seem to find myself reading a series of shorter books, the work of Brazilian author Paulo Coelho.

I have always liked Coelho, not least for his best-selling work The Alchemist which has sold more than 60 million copies. His work contains a multitude of life lessons.

Coelho is a writer of great talent, a man of faith and I think, above all, a happy person. That happiness counts for a lot. I know what it is to have happiness and also what its absence looks like.

I have returned to The Alchemist this lambing season. It is a story of sheep and shepherds, so that much rings true for me. The young protagonist of the book, Santiago, contemplated being a priest, as I once did, and he loves to read and farm – things that connect with me also.

Santiago travels around the world in search of a great treasure and fortune. His journeys take him from Andalusia in southern Spain to Africa in search of his personal legend.

There he meets wise men, warriors and traders. All are in search of something, all of them know what it is to yearn. Santiago sells his sheep to start this journey, while I have done the opposite. I have bought sheep to begin my journey in the sacred soil.

Each morning as I walk into the sheep shed there are new lambs, new life and it makes me think of all the joys in the world.

As Santiago comes to the end of his journey he learns that it was home, back in Spain back in the fields, that his great treasure lay.

When I first read this book in 2015 I felt a little cheated by the ending. I was about to head to Spain and later America to write a new book and the ending didn’t seem to make sense to me. However, as the years have ticked by I have come to know the earth more intimately and I see Coelho was right.

It’s only in coming back to the origin after the great journeys that we can see how much we have been changed, how much we have been moulded by life and its events.

When I come into the sheep shed each day there is a newness in everything, every little thing holds new joy.

There have been other lambs, other sheep in other seasons but in the present moment, in the living of the now this is all that counts.

Maybe that is the great lesson: to simply live in the now.

As I walk the green fields that are beginning to bloom and grow again I can see we are in complex times. I think of the lambing season in other parts of the world; in Ukraine, where the farmers who never sought anything but to till their soil in peace now wait in uncertainty.

I am a part of the world and so are they. We are connected, we are brothers and sisters of the soil and of the soul.

I will savour this lambing season, I will try to discern my own personal legend, as Coelho calls it.

There is a quiet, triumphant joy in this season and in its simplicity we can all grow.

It does the heart and the head good. It is the real soul of the world and the one I know best.

It only took seven years to learn that, but then in a lifetime of learning that is not so long at all.