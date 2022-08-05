| 16.7°C Dublin

Sabina Higgins’ letter about war in Ukraine was merely stating the obvious – negotiations require at least two parties

Willie Kealy

President Michael D Higgins and wife Sabina. Mrs Higgins has called for Russia and Ukraine to sit down and negotiate rather than to continue killing each other. Photo: PA Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been emboldened by the lack of substantial international support shown to Ukraine. Photo: Pavel Byrkin, via AP Expand

Michael D Higgins is our most popular political figure by far. So much so that even if he is critical of Government policy – as he was recently on the failure of the housing plan – some members of the Cabinet regard him as beyond reproach. (He isn’t of course. Nobody is.)

But being intimidated by his popularity does not mean some who lean to the right do not resent that this leftist is hard to handle. So when they feel they have found a chink in the President’s armour, they do not hesitate to exploit it.

