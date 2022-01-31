| 6°C Dublin

Russian army wargames a sobering reminder Ireland’s geography can no longer insulate it from global conflict

Brigadier General Ger Aherne

The Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sets off for an exercise in the Arctic. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP Expand
People ride a replica of a military vehicle at a military theme park on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia January 30, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov Expand
Brig Gen Ger Aherne Expand

TK Whitaker, the chief visionary of Ireland’s 1960s economic emergence is quoted as saying “we gambled on peace to get the economy going during the Cold War, because we were poor”. Ireland is no longer poor and that gamble is now looking risky.

Faraway conflicts in places like Ukraine can negatively affect Ireland’s economy and prosperity, as we are seeing now in the rising cost of imported fossil fuels.

