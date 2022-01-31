Russian army wargames a sobering reminder Ireland’s geography can no longer insulate it from global conflict

TK Whitaker, the chief visionary of Ireland’s 1960s economic emergence is quoted as saying “we gambled on peace to get the economy going during the Cold War, because we were poor”. Ireland is no longer poor and that gamble is now looking risky.

Faraway conflicts in places like Ukraine can negatively affect Ireland’s economy and prosperity, as we are seeing now in the rising cost of imported fossil fuels.

Ireland needs to help itself to safeguard its own future peace and prosperity.

A small flotilla of mixed Russian naval ships was due to station itself and carry out naval exercises some 240km southwest of Cork’s coastline. This location was to be within Ireland’s vast maritime Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Russia said at the weekend it would move the location – although there is nothing illegal in what Russia was proposing to do.

Such exercises are routinely carried out annually by national navies, including our own Naval Service.

What is energising Ireland on this issue right now is not just the fact that it is the first of its kind for us – it is its obvious linkage to the Ukrainian crisis. It is also challenging for our fishermen and their livelihoods.

Ireland, the weak spot in Europe’s security architecture, is being drawn indirectly into that crisis and exploited for that weakness.

We are the gateway to westerly air and sea approaches to Europe.

Submarine cables linking North America and Europe either find land first in Ireland, or traverse the seas adjacent to the Irish coastline.

Our geography is increasingly a strategic issue with direct influence on our FDI economic model.

Russian military aircraft have been ‘buzzing’ Ireland’s airspace for years, not to test Ireland’s non-existent air defence and radar systems, but Nato’s response to them.

A potent bargaining chip of Russia in its current deliberations with the West is Europe’s dependence on Russian gas. Our Central Bank this week issued a positive economic outlook for Ireland in the upcoming years.

However, one of the increasing worries is inflation, particularly rising energy costs. We are strategically vulnerable to imported energy inflation.

A recent scheduled meeting between our Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, with the Russian ambassador attracted ill-informed commentary.

It is the clear duty of the chief of staff to keep himself informed on issues pertaining to our national security, our military deployments in disparate parts of the world, their attendant influences on our economic wellbeing, and to credibly brief the Government on them.

This meeting provided the chief of staff with a timely opportunity to exchange points of view on the challenges for Ireland occasioned by these naval exercises. Such opportunities must always trump perceived optics.

In international relations, as in comedy, timing is everything. The Commission on the Defence Forces is currently finalising its report and will present it to Government in the coming weeks.

Our land, sea and air vulnerability must be addressed in the report.

There must also be a realistic and immediate funded implementation and resourcing plan for the Defence Forces.

The Government is currently in the initial phases of tendering for a new 10-year Search and Rescue (SAR) contract for the Irish Coast Guard (IRCG).

If any belligerent unintentional incidents were to have taken place between Irish fishing vessels and Russian naval vessels, for example, civil IRCG helicopters would not have been able to interfere.

Only Air Corps sovereign state aircraft can exercise such sovereignty for Ireland.

Currently, the Air Corps lacks appropriate aircraft to project quickly into our EEZ to support any fishing vessels and Naval Service ships deployed to the area.

A proposed feature of the upcoming SAR contract is a fixed-wing aircraft to support helicopter operations and report on maritime pollution incidents in Ireland’s EEZ.

This aircraft will most certainly be UK-based, have UK crew, and carry sophisticated intelligence gathering sensors. How well do we think that scenario would sit with Russia as UK-based aviation assets gather intelligence on Russian naval ships and the possible unintended pollution risks arising?

How could this Exchequer-funded reality sit comfortably with our supposed neutrality in international security and defence?

The EU’s Maritime Security Strategy (EUMSS) defines the strategic interests of the bloc’s maritime security and how the EU defends those interests in full respect of international rules and principles.

Ireland is a member of EUMSS since its formation, and as a member state accepts it, in that it didn’t object to its creation.

However, it chooses not to engage with it, particularly in its Action Plan first agreed in 2014.

As an island nation with an open economy and an illegal drug and contraband smuggling challenge, this is truly baffling.

A feature of Russian naval exercises was the requirement for it to inform appropriate international bodies and flag to them possible dangers to international aviation and maritime movements.

To comply with International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) rules, Russia would have had to inform firstly the UK of its intention to carry out those exercises. It was most probably the UK who first informed Ireland of this.

This alone is an urgent wake-up call for Ireland, its suggested prestigious place in the world – and a sobering lesson on the true responsibilities of sovereign states.

Brigadier General Ger Aherne (Retd) served as GOC of the Western Brigade