Russia can walk away now and claim biggest strategic victory since the end of the Cold War

Despite the fear hanging over Europe, there are still reasons to hope war in Ukraine may be averted. It all comes down to what Vladimir Putin is trying to achieve. If he were to end the crisis now, he would walk away with Russia’s biggest strategic victory since the end of the Cold War.

The world is holding its breath for his next move. Western leaders are queuing up to head to the Kremlin to hear his demands. The markets are spooked. Energy prices are soaring. Flights are being diverted from Ukrainian air space.

Mr Putin has the world’s attention. Russia is back, and no one can afford to ignore the Kremlin.

There is a line of thought that this is what he’s been after all along: not Ukraine, but a return to superpower status for Russia.

There’s been a lot of talk of the Munich conference, but Mr Putin may have his eyes on the Potsdam conference at the end of the war, when Churchill, Stalin and Truman divided Europe up between them.

If his plan has to been to reclaim Russia’s place at the top table, he’s well on the way to getting it.

There’s been concern over offering Mr Putin an “off ramp” – a way out of war without losing face – but he’s already given himself one.

He has never said he intends to invade – on the contrary, he’s been insisting he doesn’t. He says Russian troops are on exercise. All he has to do is pull them back and claim a win.

And the wins keep piling up for the Kremlin. The crisis has laid bare deep divisions in the

West. Germany, for so long Europe’s lynchpin under Angela Merkel, is suddenly an unreliable ally under Olaf Scholz, reluctant to abandon the Nord Stream gas pipeline or arm Ukraine.

Nord Stream and rising energy prices have made painfully clear Europe’s dependence on Russian gas. Though he rowed back on the comments this morning, Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain appeared to suggest Mr Putin might be close to a bigger prize.

Vadym Prystaiko seemed to say his country could be ready to abandon its ambitions of Nato membership to avert war.

That would meet Mr Putin’s central demand, and his ambition of reasserting hegemony over the countries that border Russia.

And even if Kiev is not ready to forswear its hopes of Nato membership, Joe Biden has already fatally undermined them. By ruling out the US going to war to defend Ukraine, President Biden has made it clear Kiev is not going to be invited to join any time soon.

If Ukraine were a Nato member the US and the rest of the alliance would be obliged to defend it. Despite the rhetoric, Putin’s gambit has exposed the truth: the alliance is not ready to go to war for Ukraine.

The crisis is already a big win for Mr Putin. There are plenty of ways out for a rational man. But that does not mean the situation is not fraught with danger. It’s still not clear what he’s really after, and even if he’s bluffing, there’s no knowing what he might do if his bluff is called.

And with 130,000 heavily armed Russians on the borders of Ukraine, all it could take is one false move to start a war no one really wants.