| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rusbridger’s role on commission is now a headache for the Taoiseach

Paul Williams

Professor Roy Greenslade. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Expand

Close

Professor Roy Greenslade. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Professor Roy Greenslade. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Professor Roy Greenslade. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE Taoiseach must have felt that, of all the State committees he has overseen, the commission into the future of Ireland’s media was the one least likely to cause him headaches.

But that is exactly what is happening as storm clouds gather over the commission and specifically one of its members, Alan Rusbridger.

Rusbridger, the left-leaning former editor of the Guardian, is more used to setting the news agenda than being in the headlines himself.

Privacy