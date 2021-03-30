A return to rural living and working has been announced as the Government policy – even though over 87pc of country homes will still be without high-speed broadband into next year.

The Taoiseach refused to offer figures on media-flagged mention of possible grants for those moving from urban to rural areas, saying he could not discuss the 2022 Budget.

The 122-page policy document, Our Rural Future, contains 150 aspirations and tasks, but no timelines, just one deadline, and no costings, except a small number borrowed from the Project 2040 development plan – which is under review in light of Covid.

It does not have any target number, either, for those who might be attracted from cities to live in the country.

Despite the National Broadband Plan first being announced nine years ago, Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said it was hoped to have 70,000 houses connected by the end of the year.

This would represent 12.7pc progress towards a target over the lifetime of the broadband plan of 550,000 houses – revised downwards from 840,000 originally. There is also an aim to hook up more than 100,000 businesses over the next seven years.

Speaking at the launch of the policy in Croke Park, Mr Ryan said that 290 broadband connection points had been established, while 196,000 houses had been surveyed.

“That’s what we always have to do first, to measure how exactly could you get into the house. It is taking time, and it’s only a small number of houses which are up and running,

but that was always the case,” he said.

“I expect by the end of the year it will be something like 70,000 houses first connected.

“We’re looking to accelerate what was a seven-year programme to see can we do that in a quicker timeframe because of the urgency of this,” he said, adding he is to write to National Broadband Ireland next week to see if the programme can be achieved within five years.

Asked how many of the 70,000 homes target for this year were connected right now, the Green Party leader said: “Very few. Just over 1,000 and another 34,000 under construction.”

The 1,000 figure represents a 1.42pc completion rate for this year’s target, with the first quarter about to end, and an achievement of 0.18pc of the total.

The Taoiseach said at Croke Park, after an online launch held elsewhere at GAA headquarters (which at one stage had 92 viewers on Twitter), that the policy represented a “direction of travel”, rejecting complaints about its lack of figures.

“We know the pandemic has had a significant impact on the agri-food and tourism sectors in particular,” he said. “On the other hand, we have learned from the pandemic as well, and certainly trends have accelerated, most notably remote working.”

The Government plans to establish 400 hubs for remote work around the country, via local authorities – an idea already trialled in the UK.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said self-help community hubs have already been established in Ireland, but refused to be drawn on funding/renting models.

The glitzy launch saw self-starters extol how they had set up businesses in rural Ireland, or were enjoying the lack of a commute.

There is a target to have 20pc of the public service working remotely by the end of this year, but no equivalent aim for the private sector.

Ms Humphreys pointed out that the majority of the public service is already working from home because of the pandemic, regardless of where they live in the country.

“It is a working reality for tens of thousands of people,” she said, referring to “worker-led decentralisation”.

She said her officials were also working on a pilot scheme to support rural pubs of the type that only open on weekends, to see if they could be accessed for remote working during the week.

She also spoke of the relocation grants working akin to the US state of Georgia wooing tech workers from Silicon Valley in California to the city of Savannah, via $2,000 hello money, which is dependent on qualifications and length-of-time commitments.

Admitting there were no specific targets or conditions yet for any such scheme, she said: “I’m not putting a figure on it. It’s not about telling people that you must go there.”