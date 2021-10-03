Rural Ireland is finding a path to a prosperous future via greenways

Unnoticed by many urban dwellers, something big is stirring in rural Ireland. Greenways are opening everywhere. These are very high-quality public paths for walking and cycling. They are often routed along disused railway lines and canal towpaths.

Some have spectacular views, but mostly they offer a close-up experience of the countryside at slow enough speeds to enjoy details. They provide amenities for local recreation, with the added benefit of being attractive tourism resources.

These are very important because they represent the start of our rural areas being planned as places to live — instead of solely being places for farming. This is the type of important moment of change that seldom makes headlines, yet is the gradual start of everything being altered for the better.

The recently opened Limerick Greenway is another of these projects starting to transform long-neglected parts of rural Ireland. These are examples of what public authorities can achieve by working with local communities. They are valuable reminders of what real ‘planning’ can achieve — contrary to the debacle that has come to debase this word in Ireland.

This is a timely reminder while the Dáil, once again, begins to tilt at windmills by promising to ‘reform’ a perfectly workable planning system while leaving untouched the legal systems that are the root of these issues.

Improved rural amenities are emerging as a growing need because remote working is revitalising many smaller rural communities.

It is notable that house price increases are now highest in rural areas. People are being attracted by better housing, schools and amenities together with an opportunity to remain close to family and friends in the homeplace, while enjoying a higher overall quality of life.

However, many who move from cities can also be disappointed to discover our countryside, while beautiful, can lack some basic amenities that are taken for granted in more urban areas. Rural roads are, generally, not safe places for children, pets, walking or cycling, while footpaths, parks and public access are usually limited — except for Coillte lands and the like.

An example of this new success was recently on show in rural Limerick on a grey Saturday morning. Scout leaders, probably from nearby Newcastle West, were shepherding their damp young charges to view the amazing elevated views across three counties from the greenway at Barnagh. Soon these kids will be able to venture to the next county as the network expands toward Listowel in Kerry.

The sight of the children’s suburban bikes, combined with the flushed faces after a long trip, spoke volumes about community transformation. Here were children lifted out of their ordinary surroundings to experience something bigger and grander.

This was a project changing lives — more importantly, it was changing local lives. There are similar reports throughout the country of farming families suddenly discovering they finally have top-quality recreational facilities on their doorsteps.

Mayo, Waterford, Tipperary and Westmeath, to name but four, all now have projects, each over 40km in length. Each of these is already being enjoyed annually by hundreds of thousands of families, dog walkers, cyclists and tourists.

Many more have opened over the last five years and even more are at an advanced stage of planning and construction, including some for spectacular new coastal and river routes.

These are only possible through deep and protracted community involvement. It is notable, for instance, that in Limerick City and County Council the tourism functions are located within their communities directorship — rather than the enterprise section — which speaks volumes about why and how these types of projects succeed.

Similarly, the Waterford and Mayo projects were the result of painstaking farm-by-farm negotiations, often over months and years. When will our bigger urban authorities start to learn from the hard-won success of these community focused rural projects?

Many sacrifices, big and small, by individual landowners have produced big benefits. The tourism gains are obvious, but there are also more important improvements when a small rural village is ‘put on the map’ — literally, as the Ordnance Survey promotes their mapping around these new routes.

Meanwhile, bike-hire, hospitality and accommodation businesses are expanding or being established and their marketing is bringing old place names to many new audiences. In a further example, Limerick City and County Council is identifying and renovating derelict properties which are now seen are more desirable places.

Then there is the sociability. A walk in a rural area is an alternative to the pub or cafe as an opportunity to meet neighbours and make new friends.

These successes have become examples in asphalt of similar achievements in words by Irish poets and writers — like Kavanagh, McGahern and Heaney, who elevated the experience of rural ordinariness to create iconic places. Many local authorities report this multiplier effect has taken place along these routes as a result of a reawakened local pride.

Government attempts to resettle these smaller villages will only succeed once they emerge as viable alternatives to bigger towns. To succeed, they need more than just cheap houses or sites — they also need the full spectrum of amenities and recreation. A floodlit GAA pitch and a parish hall will no longer be enough.

A new rural Ireland is being born right under our noses. Our greenways are the tip of the iceberg of a series of measures that are starting to tackle the realities of our new lives in rural landscapes. These small stirrings are gathering to something bigger than the sum of its parts.