Rural Ireland is finding a path to a prosperous future via greenways

Conor Skehan

The Limerick Greenway is a huge success. Picture by True Media Expand

The Limerick Greenway is a huge success. Picture by True Media

Unnoticed by many urban dwellers, something big is stirring in rural Ireland. Greenways are opening everywhere. These are very high-quality public paths for walking and cycling. They are often routed along disused railway lines and canal towpaths.

Some have spectacular views, but mostly they offer a close-up experience of the countryside at slow enough speeds to enjoy details. They provide amenities for local recreation, with the added benefit of being attractive tourism resources.

These are very important because they represent the start of our rural areas being planned as places to live — instead of solely being places for farming. This is the type of important moment of change that seldom makes headlines, yet is the gradual start of everything being altered for the better.

