RTÉ's vivid telling of Christy Ring's story gave us man, ball and blood, too

Eoghan Harris

Cartoon by Jim Cogan Expand

My last column before Christmas is a plum pudding from which I will pluck out some sweet plums and a few bitter almonds.

First plum: the Cork Holly Bough, which carries a fine picture of a relieved and happy Micheál Martin with his family, probably taken after he was finally reunited with them after his long Covid separation.

It also carries my modest piece on the politics of Niall Tóibín, who in New York once reflected that if Jewish comedians could make jokes about the Holocaust, surely we could get over the Famine?

