RTÉ’s apology to Finance Minister over children’s shoes sets worrying precedent

Hugh O'Connell

Covid street scene: A man passes the Science Gallery on Dublin's Pearse Street yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe rarely flies off the handle but that changed on Wednesday. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Paschal Donohoe rarely flies off the handle. Publicly and privately, the Finance Minister’s sunny demeanour in the face of debate and conflict has its admirers across Government, although some ministers have been frustrated by his iron-first-in-a-velvet-glove approach to budget negotiations over the years.  

Mr Donohoe’s measured approach makes him a good soldier whenever the latest Government cock-up or controversy requires a senior Cabinet minister to “hold the line” in the media, but it doesn’t make for particularly compelling or, indeed, newsworthy interviews. That changed on Wednesday when the Finance Minister uncharacteristically snapped at RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland presenter Dr Gavin Jennings over questions about, of all things, children’s shoes.

Amidst growing public concern about the lack of availability of shoes for growing little people, Mr Donohoe was forced to defend the inability to designate retailers who sell children’s shoes as essential, insisting people could buy online or by phone.

