RTÉ’s apology to Finance Minister over children’s shoes sets worrying precedent

Paschal Donohoe rarely flies off the handle. Publicly and privately, the Finance Minister’s sunny demeanour in the face of debate and conflict has its admirers across Government, although some ministers have been frustrated by his iron-first-in-a-velvet-glove approach to budget negotiations over the years.

Mr Donohoe’s measured approach makes him a good soldier whenever the latest Government cock-up or controversy requires a senior Cabinet minister to “hold the line” in the media, but it doesn’t make for particularly compelling or, indeed, newsworthy interviews. That changed on Wednesday when the Finance Minister uncharacteristically snapped at RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland presenter Dr Gavin Jennings over questions about, of all things, children’s shoes.

Amidst growing public concern about the lack of availability of shoes for growing little people, Mr Donohoe was forced to defend the inability to designate retailers who sell children’s shoes as essential, insisting people could buy online or by phone.

In the course of questioning the minister, Dr Jennings noted that Fine Gael has a “particular history when it comes to children’s shoes”. The reference may have been lost on younger listeners but related to a notorious political controversy in the early 1980s when the Fine Gael-Labour coalition collapsed over a proposal by the then finance minister John Bruton to put VAT on children’s shoes.

Mr Donohoe knew immediately what he was referring to and cut in aggressively. “Well Gavin, I am sorry you are referring to a budgetary decision that was made decades ago before I was even in politics about how we were handling a budget decision then,” he said. “Your question has in it an implicit suggestion that my party and myself are not aware of the health needs that young children have which I just want to reject in its entirety.” Dr Jennings interjected to apologise and point out that the availability of children’s shoes was regarded as essential by a paediatrician, but he had clearly incensed the Fine Gael minister, who accused the experienced broadcaster of making an “inference” about how his party viewed that issue. Many critics have justifiably wondered in recent months whether Fine Gael and the Government were at all concerned about the plight of parents and their children’s growing feet given they ignored this issue for months during lockdown.

The testy exchange was raised at Fine Gael’s parliamentary party on Wednesday evening with OPW Minister Patrick Donovan, a frequent critic of the national broadcaster, describing the questioning as “outrageous”. The meeting was told and Independent.ie subsequently reported that Mr Donohoe’s press adviser had received an apology from the show’s producer after she and Fine Gael complained.

Criticism of our publicly-funded broadcaster should be part and parcel of the national discourse but RTÉ should not be cowed by politicians into apologising on air and privately for raising a legitimate point about a party’s history.

Will it now be the case that Mary Lou McDonald cannot be questioned about Sinn Féin’s historic links to the IRA because she wasn’t in politics when it wreaked havoc? Can Alan Kelly not be quizzed about Labour’s disputed record in many coalition governments down the years because he was only involved in one of them? Can Micheál Martin not be asked about past Fianna Fáil scandals or the corruption of Charlie Haughey because it was either before his time or he was just a lowly backbencher when Mr Haughey resigned?

The precedent is the problem for RTÉ. Dr Jennings raised a valid point about Fine Gael’s history on children’s shoes. Mr Donohoe is entitled to dispute it, but neither the host nor the production team should feel compelled to apologise for raising it in the manner in which they did.