RTÉ news stars have let themselves down with photo disaster

Liam Collins

They are all highly professional people who do an excellent job – but this lapse of judgment at an ‘impromptu’ celebration is incredible

Bryan Dobson was one of those pictured posing with a colleague and ignoring social distancing guidelines Expand

They spend their days and nights grilling the great and the good about their failings and shortcomings, so how can we have confidence in RTÉ’s ‘star’ broadcasters after they were photographed at a social event, clearly ignoring the rules they hold others accountable for.

Is it another case of “don’t do as I do, do as I tell you” – this time in RTÉ?

In the middle of the pandemic a series of pictures have emerged of Bryan Dobson, Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullagh at a social event in Montrose, posing with a colleague and ignoring the social distancing rules they are so good at pontificating about to others.

