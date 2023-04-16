RTÉ faces a simple choice: revolution or the slide into oblivion

There’s a clash in RTÉ over who should be the new director-general, but the problems at the national broadcaster go much deeper than who gets the top job

It’s all change at the national broadcaster. And that ought to be good news. If there’s one organisation desperately in need of a shake up, it’s RTÉ. Whether it ever actually happens will come down to who gets the job as director-general when Dee Forbes steps down in July. Right now, it seems to be a two-horse race between An Post boss David McRedmond and former RTÉ News executive Kevin Bakhurst.