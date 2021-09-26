| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

RTÉ board’s clash with Bass is not the drama the broadcaster needs

Samantha McCaughren

TV producer Larry Bass is known for his direct and no-nonsense approach, and has fallen out with RTÉ in the past Expand

Close

TV producer Larry Bass is known for his direct and no-nonsense approach, and has fallen out with RTÉ in the past

TV producer Larry Bass is known for his direct and no-nonsense approach, and has fallen out with RTÉ in the past

TV producer Larry Bass is known for his direct and no-nonsense approach, and has fallen out with RTÉ in the past

Those at RTÉ’s top table may have felt keeping independent producer Larry Bass off its board was a battle worth fighting.

But the events of last week, whereby Bass very publicly resigned from the board, is a drama the broadcaster could do without.

Rumblings about the board’s unhappiness over some proposed new members emerged over the summer. The Phoenix magazine reported how chairwoman Moya Doherty had sought legal advice on the matter after Bass and others were put forward by a Joint Oireachtas Committee.

Most Watched

Privacy