| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Row over Mayo school’s closure highlights lack of clarity over how outbreaks are handled

The decision last week by Claremorris Boys National Schol principal Mark Loftus to close the school in the face of an outbreak of Covid-19 was overruled by the Department of Education Expand

Close

The decision last week by Claremorris Boys National Schol principal Mark Loftus to close the school in the face of an outbreak of Covid-19 was overruled by the Department of Education

The decision last week by Claremorris Boys National Schol principal Mark Loftus to close the school in the face of an outbreak of Covid-19 was overruled by the Department of Education

The decision last week by Claremorris Boys National Schol principal Mark Loftus to close the school in the face of an outbreak of Covid-19 was overruled by the Department of Education

Colette Browne Twitter

PUBLIC health teams have advised people to restrict their number of contacts in advance of Christmas – unless you happen to attend a small school in which there is an ongoing outbreak of Covid-19.

When the principal of Claremorris Boys National School, Mark Loftus, announced the closure of the school, it was a last resort. Out of a total student population of 125, 16 students had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past three weeks – 15 of these diagnoses coming in the last two weeks alone.

With just seven days left of term, 40 students already isolating at home, further tests pending and families preparing to spend Christmas with loved ones next week, Mr Loftus thought it prudent to switch to remote learning in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. This decision was overruled by the Department of Education, which said school closures can only be mandated by public health teams. Schools have no autonomy to make the determination themselves. The verdict was binding and final.

Privacy