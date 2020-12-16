Row over Mayo school’s closure highlights lack of clarity over how outbreaks are handled

PUBLIC health teams have advised people to restrict their number of contacts in advance of Christmas – unless you happen to attend a small school in which there is an ongoing outbreak of Covid-19.

When the principal of Claremorris Boys National School, Mark Loftus, announced the closure of the school, it was a last resort. Out of a total student population of 125, 16 students had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past three weeks – 15 of these diagnoses coming in the last two weeks alone.

With just seven days left of term, 40 students already isolating at home, further tests pending and families preparing to spend Christmas with loved ones next week, Mr Loftus thought it prudent to switch to remote learning in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. This decision was overruled by the Department of Education, which said school closures can only be mandated by public health teams. Schools have no autonomy to make the determination themselves. The verdict was binding and final.

The department’s intransigence is difficult to understand, particularly when one considers Claremorris has one of the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country. The local electoral area has a 14-day incidence rate of 258 per 100,000 population, more than three times the national average.

Perhaps this is why parents voted with their feet. On Monday, just seven students turned up to class. Yesterday, that number had dropped to four – with one of these later going home sick. Out of a total complement of 125 students, there are now just three attending in-person classes while the vast majority opt to remain home and engage in remote learning.

The department may have forced the school to reopen, but parents obviously prefer to listen to the advice of local school authorities. Given the collapse in numbers attending the school, the stand-off is a pyrrhic victory for the department – demonstrating an inflexible approach to the imposition of guidelines that may ultimately undermine confidence in its commitment to protecting teachers and pupils across the country. The controversy in Claremorris is also instructive of a broader problem with Government messaging. There is a lack of clarity and consistency when it comes to the manner in which coronavirus is dealt with in schools.

As the number of Covid-19 cases again creeps up, following the easing of restrictions at the start of the month, Government TDs and members of Nphet have been adamant the public should exercise extreme caution.

“To ensure the safest possible interaction with your family over Christmas, consider restricting your movements now,” said chief medical officer Tony Holohan in response to a large spike in cases.

That message is at complete variance with teachers and pupils being asked to continue to turn up to a small school where 13pc of pupils have already tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Mr Loftus, the HSE refused to endorse the closure of the school as there was not enough evidence of cross-infection taking place within the school. But 16 confirmed cases in one small educational institution is clearly evidence that some kind of problem exists. Erring on the side of caution, when the stakes are so high, would seem sensible.

It is also worth noting that absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. Currently, 30pc of the cases around the country are defined as community transmission – a category we have previously been told is notoriously difficult to trace. For that reason, community transmission is broadly defined as cases which cannot be ascribed to foreign travel or close contact with a confirmed case. If the outbreak in Claremorris BNS is not being spread within the school, does anybody know with any certainty where the students caught the virus?

The only thing we do know is that the department was clearly unable to offer assurances to either parents, or the management team in the school, that convinced them of the wisdom of its preferred course of action – an approach Mr Loftus has branded as “keeping schools open at all costs”.

Nobody wants to return to the dark days of the first lockdown, when schools were shut down and children were denied an education and opportunities to socialise with their friends. However, there needs to be a more transparent system when problems arise and school closures are mooted by school authorities.

If 13pc of the student body getting Covid-19 is not sufficient to close a school in the run-up to Christmas, when extended families will be mingling, how many cases would be sufficient? Is there a threshold? Are the health implications for individual teachers, who may have underlying conditions, within schools a factor that is taken into account in the decision-making process?

The department should also explain why schools are environments which are deemed almost impervious to Covid-19. It doesn’t matter how bad transmission rates are within the community, schools must remain open. Does anybody really think that if 13pc of TDs had tested positive for Covid-19, the Dáil would still be sitting? We all saw what happened when Health Minister Stephen Donnelly fell briefly ill in September. The entire Cabinet restricted their movements, before Mr Donnelly had even been tested, and the Dáil shut up shop.

So, it’s a bit rich for the department to brush the legitimate concerns of schools like Claremorris BNS aside and demand everyone troop back into work. Praising teachers and boards of management for their “tireless work during these unprecedented times”, as the department did at the weekend, is all well and good. But the accolades ring hollow when the genuine efforts of schools, to keep their communities safe, are undermined with the casual stroke of a pen.