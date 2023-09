Complaints? Yes, I’ve had a few, but in line with Frank ­Sinatra’s regrets, they’re probably too few to mention. OK, so seating is a bit cramped, the yellow decor is, well, too yellow, and the former trumpeting of on-time landings – for simply doing what the flights were scheduled to do – was always irritating. When it comes to the big picture, however, the service provided by Ryanair is excellent.