Roslyn Dee: 'Our society is shamed when a car park lift becomes sole place of refuge'

This is what happened...

I'd returned to the car park that afternoon after a meeting in Grafton Street. It was freezing cold, and as I pressed the button to summon the lift I felt the full blast of the biting wind as it whistled in through the wide-open entrance, making me grateful for my full-length coat.

The lift door opened and I saw a young couple inside. I waited for them to step out but they stayed put, so I got in beside them. Funny, I thought - they've come down in the lift and now they're going straight back up again. To my shame I immediately felt slightly wary of them.

They were in their mid-20s. He was tall and gangly while she was pretty and petite, her thick, sandy-fair hair falling to her shoulders.

I pressed the button for the top floor. "It's cold today," I said to them, by way of conversation. "Yeah," he said, "that's why we're in here."

I didn't get it at first. "To keep warm," he said, noticing my puzzlement. "We have nowhere else to go."

They were homeless. And there they were, riding up and down in a lift in a car park. Simply to stay warm.

My face must have shown my concern. "And she's three months pregnant," the young lad said, looking protectively at his sad-eyed girlfriend.

The lift arrived at my floor and, still talking to them, I stepped out. They followed me. What were their names? "John," he said. "And this is Mary." I told them my name and John reached out, courteously, to shake my hand.

Did they not have family who could help them? I asked. No. What about getting a hostel for the night? They didn't have the money.

So I gave them some. And when I recall John's reaction to that 20 quid, I still feel humbled - and angry.

Angry that any young couple should ever have to sleep on the streets. Angry that, three years on, it's not one bit better. I know, I know… I've heard government spokespeople spouting statistics. But, mother of God, how long are people in crisis actually expected to wait?

John and Mary will be parents now. Their child will be almost two-and-a-half years old. I think of that little family now and again. And as winter closes in and Christmas beckons, I've been thinking about them a lot.

Where are they now? Are they still on the streets? In emergency accommodation? Will Santa even visit their child this Christmas?

I returned to that car park a week after I first met John and Mary. Just to see if I could help them in some small way. But I never saw them again.

They have haunted me, though, and I still remember vividly how I felt when I got back into my car that afternoon. Sad. And helpless. And ashamed.

And I just sat there, staring into space, in that grim, concrete car park - the last place on Earth you would think could ever offer any kind of solace.

And yet, in a lift-shaft there, on a freezing cold winter's day, that's precisely what it offered that young couple. As I'd imagine it still does for other homeless people who are tramping the streets of our capital city this winter.

And when a car park lift becomes a place of refuge, surely as a society that tells us all we need to know about just how low we have truly fallen.

