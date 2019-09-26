Roslyn Dee: 'My decision to leave Facebook was liberating'

Yes, I've been away on holidays, and time has been my friend. Books, therefore, have largely filled my days. But so too did walking, and swimming in the early morning and again in the late afternoon, and pottering around the few shops in the small Cretan town where I was staying.

I always read a lot on holiday, but this time I definitely upped my game. Why? Because it's a year now since I ditched Facebook. And I have reclaimed all that wasted time and put it to much better use.

I can still remember that moment of liberation as I hit the 'Deactivate' button that morning last summer. I had been thinking about leaving for quite a few months. The Cambridge Analytica scandal notwithstanding, I was also just feeling that, a) Facebook was hoovering up too much of my free time, and b) that I was simply being used to line the pockets of Mark Zuckerberg and his acolytes. Facebook, of course, is 'free' to join, hence the attraction for so many millions of people across the globe. Free? Come on. If that's what you really think, then think again. Facebook might not cost money to join, but in the end it was certainly costing me far too much. The British writer John Lanchester has researched and written extensively about the whole Facebook phenomenon and I absolutely came to believe his thesis about Zuckerberg's monster: "If the product is free, then you are the product."

So that was me and my 'friends'. All cannon fodder for the Facebook machine. My Dublin friend in Sydney, my niece in Yorkshire, the couple of people from my university days that I'd connected with, and all the other people who had 'friended' me, many for reasons that bewildered me at the time - why would I need to be a Facebook friend with someone I talked to on the phone a couple of times a week, or saw in the office every day?

Yet that's the thing. Facebook isn't anything to do with friendship. It's simply a vanity project for a great many people. I mean to say, and with all due respect to all those who obviously like nothing better than posting photos of themselves on holiday, but is there anything more boring than seeing other people's holiday snaps? Or photos of children you've never met?

And whatever about the general inanity and look-at-me obsessiveness of Facebook, there's also the bigger picture to consider. And for me that came last summer in the shape of the Channel 4 'Dispatches' programme which illustrated how Facebook was quite happy to leave abusive footage online for everyone to view - even children. Enough was enough. So no more clicking in for a few minutes in the evening after work and then discovering that two hours had slipped past and that I had wasted all that time - and achieved absolutely nothing.

And no more sitting in a café, or in my room on holidays and scrolling through what my various 'friends' were getting up to.

If I want to know how my real friends are these days, I find that old-fashioned means of communication still works very well - I ring them, and I talk to them. Imagine that, Mr Zuckerberg.

