Roslyn Dee: It’s time to stop letting the clock dictate our lives

It's time we found a life that truly lies beyond the hands of time© Getty Images/EyeEm

Roslyn Dee

I generally eat in the evening at around 7.30. Not necessarily because I am feeling hungry at that point in the day; since I live alone, neither is it because it ties in with someone else’s schedule. I eat at that time simply because it is that time.