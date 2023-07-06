Roslyn Dee: Indiana Jones might be fictional, but he’s a proper role model

In the real world, where making money is more important than the job providing it, where ‘celebrities’ are revered for their latest hair-do or the ‘brand’ of their outfit, where a misplaced sense of entitlement stalks the corridors of publicly-funded power, and where learning from the past is deemed irrelevant by so many of the thrusting Twitterati of our 21st century society, thank God for the existence in the reel world of Indiana Jones.