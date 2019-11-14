Roslyn Dee: 'I didn't have a clue how vulnerable you can feel on a bike on our car-infested roads'

There was the time that one of them banjaxed my wing mirror when I was sitting in my parked car, listening to the radio. On another occasion, one of them suddenly shot across the road in front of me to make a last-minute, right-hand turn, resulting in me slamming on the brakes so that the car behind almost hit me. By the time that driver had taken his hand off the horn - blaming me, of course - the real offender was long gone.

And then there were all those nightmare Sundays when, while living in rural Wicklow for a few years, the road from Glenealy to Rathdrum would be overrun with them at weekends, fluorescently lycra-ed from top to toe, and strung out across the road like a performance troupe that had just fled from the stage of 'Riverdance'.

Suffice to say that, over the years, when it came to cyclists on our roads, I was never a fan. Why not? Well, apart from the ridiculous get-ups of the weekend brigade, so many cyclists seemed to believe that they weren't answerable to the rules of the road. So there they'd be - breaking red lights with impunity, cycling on pavements and, of course, adhering to that country-roads phenomenon of cycling three or four abreast, simply because it suited them. And with no regard whatsoever for the accumulating queue of cars behind them, unable to overtake, and therefore pushing drivers to the point where, on occasion, some would become so frustrated that they would take a chance, overtaking even when they knew that it wasn't entirely safe.

