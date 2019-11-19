Rory Hearne: 'Generation Rent searches for homes as Government invests in corporate welfare'

Controversial plans to build a mix of social and private housing on O'Devaney through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) were reluctantly agreed in recent weeks by Dublin City Council. But as detailed in the Irish Independent yesterday, the plans are in crisis once more as Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy states there is no funding for proposed affordable rental units.

This shows that, despite all the rhetoric, his Government is ideologically opposed to building genuinely affordable rental and social housing on a major scale on public land. Rather than using our huge public land banks to solve the devastating crisis facing renters and the homeless, instead they are forcing failed PPP policies that hand the land to developers to build mainly private "unaffordable" housing on public land.

Just over a decade ago I witnessed first hand how using PPPs to build social housing is a disaster. In 2007, at the height of the Celtic Tiger, I was a community worker in Dolphin House, a disadvantaged social housing flats complex in Dublin city.

Despite under-investment, poverty and the drugs crisis, these were proud working class communities.

Dublin City Council sought to redevelop Dolphin, O'Devaney and other areas using PPP plans. The public land was to be transferred to a private developer to build private and social housing. The developer would make their profit from selling the private units and the council got social housing at "zero cost" from the value of the land. That was the theory any way.

The communities challenged the reduction in social housing units in the PPP plans, which forced tenants to leave, and they argued for using the land for social housing rather than being sold off.

The PPP approach was fundamentally flawed, as I outline in my book, 'Public Private Partnerships in Ireland'. PPPs were based on the future sale price of housing units, meaning if prices dropped the projects would be unprofitable for developers. The PPPs were also terrible value for money with private developers set to make more than €300m.

In 2008 the property market crashed and developers withdrew from all the PPPs, except Fatima Mansions. Austerity governments decimated social house building budgets. In Dolphin House, the community rallied and we used a human rights campaign to pressure the government to rebuild the social housing rather than a PPP.

This was successful and the first phase of 100 new and refurbished high-quality homes were completed last year in Dolphin by Dublin City Council. But nothing was done in O'Devaney and the community was dispersed. The land has been empty for years. In 2016 the government reintroduced PPPs for state lands in Rebuilding Ireland.

The latest O'Devaney PPP deal involves the private investor developer, Bartra Capital, building 768 units. There will be 411 private market housing units - likely to be unaffordable to home purchasers and bought by cuckoo funds and rented out at huge rents.

A further 165 units will be "affordable". This includes 89 two-bedroom apartments costing €320,000 per unit (hardly affordable). There is a "commitment" by Bartra to sell half the private units for use as affordable cost rental homes. However, the minister says there is no funding for the council to buy these.

When it comes to the crunch, the developer will charge the best price possible for any units they sell, be that to the council, a voluntary housing body, investors or home buyers. But no matter what form the final PPP deal takes, expecting a PPP to be delivered is schoolyard naivety verging on idiocy. Be it the minister's or the city council's PPP deal, both are a zombie PPP approach.

When house prices fall dramatically, as they inevitably will, the projects will collapse, again, just like in 2008.

PPP plans are also poor value for money with developers set to make hundreds of millions in profit. This is corporate welfare - transferring public assets to private investors.

At the root cause of the O'Devaney fiasco is Government housing policy, obsessed with supporting developers, investors and the private market. It is forcing local councillors into illogical projects. These PPPs hand over the valuable and scarce resource of public land as a blank cheque to developers.

PPPs on public land are economically wrong and ethically unacceptable in the midst of a housing crisis.

Local authorities should be supported (not hindered) to use the massive State land bank to build only genuinely affordable public homes, that are environmentally sustainable, and for a mix of incomes. They can partner with not-for-profits like Ó Cualann Cooperative to build affordable homes for purchase as well.

Generation Rent urgently needs affordable rental homes. This is the way to do it - not PPPs.

Dr Rory Hearne is Assistant Professor of Applied Social Studies at Maynooth University

Irish Independent