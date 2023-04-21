Robert Watt’s hubris knows no bounds, but will his ‘masters’ learn any lessons?

The Government regularly bangs on about how “lessons have to be learned”. You’ve heard them all say it – Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, Eamon Ryan and anyone else trying to explain whatever controversy they find themselves engulfed in.

They repeat it ad nauseam in the hope the public will buy it. But it has become increasingly clear they don’t learn.

The latest “lesson has to be learned” event is the controversy surrounding Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt and Tony Holohan trying to ready up a lucrative gig for the former chief medical officer in Trinity College after he decided to step down from his civil service.

He even sought to pick a row with Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty after the hearing

This week, following the publication of a report on the debacle, Watt, the country’s highest-paid civil servant, decided to make it all about himself, as he regularly does.

Despite his pivotal role in the cock-up, which resulted in Holohan leaving for the private sector, the ‘celebrity’ civil servant reached new levels of arrogance when he appeared before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to discuss the €2m controversy.

Watt treated committee TDs who questioned him on the matter with utter contempt and even sought to pick a row with Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty after the hearing.

This is the same civil servant who berated Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in a bar near Government Buildings because he did not like that Fianna Fáil called for transparency around his civil servant’s €300,000 salary.

Watt initially refused to even grant the Finance Committee the pleasure of his attendance to discuss the Holohan controversy, despite his position requiring him to answer questions from politicians. It was only after they threatened to compel him to show up that he did.

At the meeting, he displayed his usual demeanour of a 15-year-old boy who has been accused of smoking behind the school gym. During the session, he treated TDs, who have gone before the public and won tens of thousands of votes, as inconveniences.

Watt is the accounting officer for his department and responsible for answering questions about how he spends the billions of euro taxpayers pay towards the running of the health sector. However, he gives the impression of a man who believes answering such questions is beneath him.

People have almost become accustomed to Watt’s dismissive manner towards the inner workings of our democracy and those who represent the public.

The spokesperson was quick to say Watt and Donnelly have a “very good relationship” – perhaps for fear Watt would get upset

The unelected official and former Department of Public Expenditure secretary general is regularly at the centre of controversy, whether it be around his vanity appointment to the FAI board or his resistance to the National Broadband Plan.

In the Department of Health, it appears even Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is subservient to Watt. However, Donnelly’s spokesperson said the minister is “very much in charge”, despite the impression Watt cares very little for the views of any of his political masters. The spokesperson was quick to say Watt and Donnelly have a “very good relationship” – perhaps for fear Watt would get upset.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also showing deference to the well-paid civil service, which is unsurprising for a party plummeting in the opinion polls after 12 years in government.

With the latest Watt fiasco, coupled with ministers doffing their hats as usual to him, it is hard to disagree with voters who are completely disillusioned with the politicians they vote into office.

Perhaps the lesson to be learned is that the politicians should just step aside and let Watt and rest of the civil service run the country without them.