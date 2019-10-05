As the impeachment investigation of US President Donald Trump intensifies and becomes more serious with his calls to involve China in helping him politically, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has become both prime mover and chief strategist of an inquiry she struggled to avoid.

Robert Schmuhl: 'Pelosi v Trump has stamp of 'winner takes all' in political battle for US'

Until recent revelations about Mr Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky became radioactive for the White House, Ms Pelosi was adamant in opposing impeachment proceedings.

As top elected Democrat in the federal government, she worried a House probe could jeopardise her party's majority in the chamber and possibly weaken chances of defeating Mr Trump in 2020.

Ms Pelosi, a Californian who will be 80 in March and has led House Democrats for 16 years of her three decades among them, steered clear of impeachment since she was elected speaker (for a second time) last January.

During those past eight months, Congressional committees have repeatedly sought documents and testimony from the Trump administration as spelled out in the constitution. Almost every attempt yielded little more than nose-thumbing from the White House. Friction between the legislative and executive branches increased, with more liberal House Democrats, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, vigorously pushing Ms Pelosi to take the initial step of presidential punishment.

On September 21, Ms Ocasio-Cortez went so far as to tweet: "At this point, the bigger national scandal isn't the president's law-breaking behaviour - it is the Democratic Party's refusal to impeach him for it."

Combative language, to be sure, and indicative of the linguistic darts tossed by the radical House wing and the fire-breathing lingo that animates the most liberal spectrum of the party's base constituency.

At the same time, though, Ms Pelosi was also hearing from centrist Democrats, many elected last November from districts Mr Trump carried in 2016.

Throughout the mid-term campaigning a year ago, these moderates emphasised health care, immigration and other domestic issues rather than discussing presidential transgressions.

Despite all the questions about Mr Trump raised by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as journalistic revelations of other possible wrongdoing, the speaker paid only lip-service retribution to the various allegations.

During a March interview that appeared in 'The Washington Post', she commented: "I'm not for impeachment...Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he's just not worth it."

By early June, after repeated refusals by the White House to cooperate with Congress, Ms Pelosi sharpened her rhetorical scalpel. According to leaks from her colleagues, she told them: "I don't want to see him impeached. I want to see him in prison."

For nearly four additional months, she refrained from launching any inquiry. But, on September 24, she reached her tipping point.

The disclosure of a government whistleblower's complaint that the president held back nearly $400m (€448m) in military aid to Ukraine in hopes of possibly discovering damaging information about former US Vice President Joe Biden pushed her - and many Democratic House members - to launch proceedings. In their opinion, what's alleged appears to be a clear abuse of power and a direct attempt to derail a potential opponent for the presidency in 2020.

In her announcement, Ms Pelosi said "the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically. The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonourable facts of betrayal of his oath of office and betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections".

Shortly after her declaration, a rough (some consider doctored) transcript of the Trump-Zelensky conversation and the nearly nine-page whistleblower's complaint were released. As more information subsequently became available, public opinion rapidly shifted from strong opposition to pursuing impeachment to open-mindedness about where it might lead.

In a Monmouth University poll released this week, 49pc responded it's a "good idea" to conduct an investigation, an 8pc jump since mid-August when 51pc labelled it a "bad idea." And CNN the other day in a survey found 47pc in favour of impeachment (45pc opposed). In April, 37pc supported impeachment, while 59pc registered disfavour at that possibility.

Ms Pelosi, exceedingly cautious so far, knows how perilous an investigation can be. Already the president and his more vocal followers are charging that a "coup" is afoot, which could lead to "civil war". Mr Trump has tweeted about both prospects this past week, and in appearances with reporters he talks of little else than how mistreated he feels.

This ongoing inquiry will make any bi-partisan legislation - gun control, for instance - impossible to achieve, and Democratic candidates running for the party's 2020 presidential nomination will have to struggle mightily for attention in a news environment that rarely turns away from conflict and scandal.

Indeed, as he battles to stay in the White House, Mr Trump's words and deeds will no doubt become more unavoidable to the media - and to the public.

In 2019, while Democrats control the House, Republicans hold the Senate majority, 53 to 47. To convict and remove an impeached president requires a two-thirds vote - or 67 senators. At least 20 GOP senators would have to vote against the president at the same time he seeks re-election as Republican standard bearer.

How realistic that might be is hugely debatable, and many observers think a House vote to impeach is relatively certain, with a Senate vote for acquittal also accepted as a given at this point. Such is the fear of Republicans taking on their leader when 90pc of party members continue to support him.

America is heading into uncharted and unprecedented territory. During the months to come, both Donald Trump's presidency and Nancy Pelosi's speakership will be at stake - and under the world's daily spotlight.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame. He's the author of 'The Glory and the Burden: The American Presidency from FDR to Trump'

Irish Independent